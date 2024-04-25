ComBo TrenD

This Is An Oscillatory Indicator Which Has OnlyTwo Lines:

Main Line - The calculation for this value is based upon the open, high, low and close prices of chosen input parameters (within the set periods.)

The calculation for this value is based upon the open, high, low and close prices of chosen input parameters (within the set periods.) Signal Line - The Calculation for the signal line is based on the addition (& multiplication) of several moving averages of the Father, Son & Holy Spirit Periods (all applied to the main line's value).





Input Parameters

Please Note that by way of combination, each input parameter plays several roles.

Father Period: Numerous calculations based on this numerical input value is computed and the result determines the overall output for both the indicator's main line and it's signal line. Son Period: Numerous calculations based on this numerical input value is computed and the result determines the overall output for both the indicator's main line and it's signal line. Holy Spirit Period: Numerous calculations based on this numerical input value is computed and the result determines the overall output for both the indicator's main line and it's signal line.

Interestingly, this indicator came to be as a result of the combination of the mathematical calculations used for two prime trend indicators. So it is a 'two in one' indicator. However, it retains a uniqueness in many ways:

By way of option, the user may decide to use just the indicator's main line alone to adjudge changes in trend direction and that is sufficient. In addition to the indicator's Main line, the Tripple Exponential Moving Average Signal line offers varieties of options as how to spot a timely price movement.

So,

BUY when the indicator's main line rises above the signal line (or above the zero line).