Superdog Pro

5

Superdog Pro is a fully automated trading robot on mainly EURUSD. Its minimum deposit required is only 500 USD.

It utilises a dynamic grid system that prioritises to avoid large floating drawdowns. With its priority on minimizing drawdowns, it closes trades when it detects potential danger in the market. Unlike most of the other grid/martingale strategies which have to wait til the market rebounces to an extent that results in profitable trades, Superdog Pro's dynamic innovative TP/SL mechanism chooses to leave trades when it thinks most suitable, even if it results in a small loss occasionally. In addition to a selective entry mechanism, Superdog Pro can survive tough market periods with a much smaller chance of blowing the account up in the long run.

Current Price: $349 --> (Next price $459)

Live signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1628373

Main Features

  • Selective entry mechanism 
  • Dynamic grid system that avoids excessive orders during high volatility 
  • Prioritised to avoid large floating drawdown 
  • Virtual takeprofit/stoploss
  • Survived long term backtest of 99.9% modality 
  • No overfitting 

Requirements 

  • Low spread raw ECN broker 
  • Currency base: no limit 
    • Stoploss level in dollar based on USD
  • Minimum deposit: 500 USD
  • VPS that runs 24/7 is essential when the EA has opened orders in the account. The EA takes every bar in its calculation since orders were opened, disrupting the EA may change its TP/SL calculation. 

Recommended Set

  • Currency pairs: EURUSD (main), AUDUSD 
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Settings: Default set file 
  • Deposit required for every 0.01 startlot: 500USD(aggressive) OR 1000USD(conservative)

    Input parameters  

    How to Setup 

    1. Download the EA on your MT4 terminal 
    2. Open the chart of the corresponding currency with the right timeframe 
    3. Drag the EA onto the chart and the default set file will be loaded 
    4. Choose your own lotsize settings at First_Order_Lot_Size and prepare for the required deposit 
    5. Change the Stoploss_In_Dollar setting according to you initial lotsize and your risk level. 
    6. For example: if you want 0.01lot as your startlot and aggressive risk level, then you need 500USD deposit and your Stoploss_in_Dollar should be set to 500USD; if you want 0.05 lot as your startlot and conservative risk level, then you need 5000USD deposit and your Stoploss_in_Dollar should be set to 5000USD
    7. Allow autotrading and start trading 

      Disclaimer 

      • Backtest result is based on historical data which does not guarantee future performance and profit
      • Trade with an amount and a risk level you feel comfortable with 
      • Start with a demo account to understand the EA mechanism first 
      • A good ECN broker with low spread and a stable VPS are essential. Message me if you don't have one
      Trade safe!


      Reviews 3
      Chan Yan Yan
      215
      Chan Yan Yan 2022.04.02 08:13 
       

      Nice try!

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      Jacky Chu
      38
      Jacky Chu 2022.04.05 11:32 
       

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      Chan Yan Yan
      215
      Chan Yan Yan 2022.04.02 08:13 
       

      Nice try!

      Chung Siu Lun
      765
      Chung Siu Lun 2022.03.30 16:55 
       

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