News Scalping EA

News release gives a good opportunity to make money because the price usually has big move at News time.

This is typical strategy that places two opposite pending stop orders with a specific distance from price at specific time and date before news release to catch the breakout. Regardless of direction of the price move, we expect a large jump and it will trigger one of the pending orders. 

 With this Expert, trading news becomes easier and more accurate than Manual method. No waiting, no missing, no time consuming. Just set the date and time of the news release and decide on the appropriate stop-loss and take-profit.

  •   The EA uses local time.
  •   The pending orders place in certain second before News Time.
  •   If non order trigger both will be expired.
  •   supports two position sizing modes: fixed position size and risk-based position size.
  •   It can delete opposite pending orders if one order is triggered.
  •   It can delete/close orders at specific time.
  •   A common trailing stop is used to manage position.
  •   Pip lock to secure profit.


Warning: News trading is risky. Be aware from Slippage, due to the extreme volatility after news release you actually get filled at a worse price. Spread typically widen before the news releases. 

Recommendations: ECN brokers with low spread and slippage are recommended for trading. It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account to determine the appropriate setting you should use with your broker.

All settings in Pips.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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