Scalpel Expansion

A fully automated Expert Advisor using a set of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs, it has protection against failures - when reconnecting, the adviser will continue to work with its orders. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work with deposits of any size. The adviser uses a number of unique authoring developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts.

The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and features a small number of settings and simple installation. Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire deposit (martingale, net, arbitrage, etc.). Each trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit protecting your deposit!

Bot properties
  • AutoLot - Calculates the lot automatically depending on the deposit.
  • Lot - Sets the lot size for entering the market.
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss.
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit.
  • SpreadLimit - Limits the spread.
  • Magic - Magic number.
  • PipsReaction - What tick value to react to.



