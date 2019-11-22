EZ.Smart Trend

This EA uses a variety of strategies and functions such as neural network grid scalping, mobile stop loss, automatic lot number setting, etc.

Use revolutionary price model algorithms, price behavioral trading, and signature collaborative work with artificial intelligence adaptive processing units. The system adopts some kind of reverse sampling development method, which makes the system show a very substantial benefit in the 13-year historical backtesting. Profit drivers to keep profits maximizing. Waiting for the market to overbought and oversold, low risk, high altitude and low, the largest order is optimized to leave. Trend trading and trend breakout trading are technological innovations based on the deep integration of tensorflow and DBN (Deep Belief Nets) algorithms. If the direction is reversed, the trading model of the quantitative algorithm is used to narrow the distance between the price line and the take-profit line, which makes the operation more stable. This strategy will keep open trades until it reaches the set order volume for each set of trades. Monthly earnings are conservative at 10%, and usually earnings are between 10% and 25%. There is almost no retracement and it is relatively stable.

Customers can customize some of the required small features for an additional charge.

Recommended time period 5min/15min/1hour