TrueWinner EA

TrueWinner EA – The Smart Choice for Forex Traders!

Limited price $699 is only for 10 first sales. After 10 sales, the price will be raised to $999. Final price is $9999.

Looking for a powerful trading tool to take your Forex strategy to the next level? TrueWinner EA offers you a unique edge with a proven, reliable system designed to help you navigate market trends and optimize your trades.

💥 Why Choose TrueWinner EA?

  1. Secret Volatility Filter TrueWinner EA’s strategy is built around a unique filter for volatility and the strength of price movements, giving you insight into the most favorable moments to trade.
  2. Advanced Trend Detection Using multiple indicators to spot trends, TrueWinner EA identifies high-probability setups so you can follow the strongest market moves.
  3. Dual-Direction Trading and Grid Strategy Unlike other tools, TrueWinner EA can trade in both directions simultaneously. If a trade starts moving against the trend, our intelligent grid feature kicks in. The grid adjusts dynamically and may close at a small loss when necessary, preventing oversized grids and helping you control risk effectively.
  4. Holiday Pause for Safety TrueWinner EA is programmed to pause between December 15 and January 15, avoiding the unpredictable volatility of the holiday period and keeping your trades secure.

Start trading smarter with a tool built to adapt to the market's rhythm. Whether you're new to Forex or an experienced trader, TrueWinner EA is here to help you stay ahead with confidence and control.

- EA SETUP:

Symbol AUDCAD
Timeframe H1
Settings Default setting or use Autolot SET
Brokers Any
Leverage   >= 500
Minimum Deposit $500 per 0.01 lot
Recommend Deposit $500

- Params:

Name default description 
Lots 0.01  start lot
MM false  true - enable autolot


The EA was optimized for 2020-2021 and backward testing was for 2020-2024. 


Warning:

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Invest what you are willing to lose.



















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New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
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