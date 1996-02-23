JobStoch mt5
- Experts
- Vitalii Zakharuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A professional bot that implements a trading strategy based on RSI and Envelopes indicators. The analysis is carried out by the levels of price intersection with the Envelopes lines, for a breakdown of any of the lines, if an upward breakdown then this is a buy signal, if a downward breakdown of any line is a sell signal. In this case, a breakdown of one of the RSI levels is also required. An upward breakdown of any level is a buy signal, and a downward breakdown of any level is a sell signal. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with capital of $ 100, 1000 $ is recommended. The Expert Advisor uses basic concepts: trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, as well as closing on the opposite signal in profit.
Parameters
- Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
- BaseTF - The period during which the Expert Advisor works.
- SetupFilling - Method of calculating the balance.
- OnRisk - Activates the Percent Risk field.
- Lot - Lot as a constant.
- Percent Risk - The risk with which we enter the market is set as a percentage of losses from the total deposit.
- Spread Max - Spread limit.
- StopLoss - Stop Loss.
- TakeProfit - Take profit.
- Trailing Start - Trailing stop start level. 0 - Disabled.
RSI indicator settings
- RSI_PERIOD, RSI_APPLIED_PRICE, RSI_LEVEL_UP, RSI_LEVEL_DN
ENVELOPES indicator settings
- ENVELOPES_PERIOD, ENVELOPES_SHIFT, ENVELOPES_METHOD, ENVELOPES_APPLIED_PRICE, ENVELOPES_DEVIATION