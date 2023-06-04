Bullish Pin Bar Pro

The Bullish PinBar Pro is scalper application designed to identify and trade bullish pin bar patterns in the financial markets with automatized trailing.

Trades are opened 1:1 according to the size of the input parameter. A PinBar candle is of interest to us when the candle body fits into its shadow at least twice, this value is also optionally adjustable via parameter. The golden grail of this EA is that you can further set your own desired profit/disprofit value to close on each trade, these are the so called magnetic stoploss and takeprofit, which constantly move with the price should there be a sharp move.

By using the Bullish PinBar Pro application, traders can take advantage of bullish pin bar patterns and potentially profit from favorable market conditions. After purchase contact me for further entry parameters to meet any challange, our team spent days running optimization tests and calculations for the best parameters for future use.

You can simulate and calculate even for a large account so that you take the risk prospect. Why do you think we use 1k and 36k initial deposit (in the future we want to go to 100 USD initial deposit use). We write EAs so that large challanges can be completed with minimum risk.

Features of the "BullishBar Pro" application: