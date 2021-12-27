Greetings to you!





I want to present to your attention a new product. It's not just an indicator - it's a whole system: a mix of several CCI oscillators, a signal moving average (MA), an additional oscillator index (optional) and matrix calculations.





You don't have to do a complex analysis of the indicator. This system is equipped with arrows notifying about entering the position. It have are signals that will allow you not to follow the chart, in fear of missing the entrance to the market.

Signals without redrawing.





All parameters have flexible settings. You will be able to choose the optimal settings for your trading style and each trading instrument.

For all types of instruments: currencies, oil, metals, crypto.

For any timeframe: from M1 to D1 .

. For any trading styles: scalping, intraday, swing, long-term.

It shows itself perfectly on the flat market movement, which occurs in 80% of cases. In order to avoid drawdowns during the trend (15-20% of the time), I recommend taking the following actions:

Use trend or other indicators as a filter; Put Stop Loss and Take Profit; As a filter, look at the direction of the indicator on an older timeframe. For example, when trading on H1, look at D1.

And the most important thing is to comply with risk management! Do not use more than 5% of your available funds.





Attention! This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor, so the demo version does not reflect the results. If you need additional information or have questions about the work, please contact me http://t.me/usagreenpaper/







