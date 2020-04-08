InSideBar Pattern
- Indicators
- Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
- Version: 1.0
An “inside bar pattern” is a two-bar price action trading strategy in which the inside bar is smaller and within the high to low range of the prior bar, i.e. the high is lower than the previous bar’s high, and the low is higher than the previous bar’s low. Its relative position can be at the top, the middle or the bottom of the prior bar.
- Find Insidebar Patterns
- Support all time frames
- Returns parameters ( 0 = Upper Line , 1 = Lower Line )