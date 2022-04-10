RSI Divergence Plus
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 10 April 2022
- Activations: 20
- RSI Divergence Plus is an RSI indicator which also detects divergences & Reversal candlestick pattern & Trend (Moving Average).
- RSI Divergence Plus Send Arrows signal on the chart where you should buy and sell.
Input parameters :
- Rsi Period (Default 8)
- True=Close/Open, False=High/Low (Default true)
- Alerts (Default true)
Return parameters:
- 0 = Divergence Up Signal ---> iCustom(Symbol,TimeFrame,"RSI Divergence Plus",8,true,false,0,1)
- 1 = Divergence Down Signal ---> iCustom(Symbol,TimeFrame,"RSI Divergence Plus", 8,true,false, 1,1)
- 2 = RSI Value ---> iCustom(Symbol,TimeFrame,"RSI Divergence Plus", 8,true,false,2,1)
* Please note that this indicator Return 3 buffers and doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors.