Manual BackTester Pro


The Manual BackTester Pro utility allows to simulate the manual trading in the MetaTrader 4 strategy tester.

The utility has no parameters at initialization.

Time Frame Support: 

  • M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

Panel Description:

  1. The panel has Buy and Sell buttons for placing market orders.
  2. It is possible to set the Take Profit, Stop Loss and the Trailing Stop in the TP, SL and TL fields, respectively, measured in points of order opening price.
  3. The Lot field sets the lot size.
  4. It is possible close orders all, Click button "Close Order All".
  5. The take profit and stop loss of each order can be modified manually.
  6. The panel supports up to five open orders, as a greater number of orders will cover the tested chart.
  7. The panel can be minimized by clicking the icon in the upper right corner.


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The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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RSI Divergence Plus
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Indicators
- RSI Divergence Plus is an RSI indicator which also detects divergences & Reversal candlestick pattern & Trend (Moving Average). - RSI Divergence Plus Send Arrows signal on the chart where you should buy and sell.  Input parameters :    - Rsi Period (Default 8)   - True=Close/Open, False=High/Low (Default true)    - Alerts (Default true) Return parameters:    -  0 = Divergence Up Signal  ---> iCustom(Symbol,TimeFrame,"RSI Divergence Plus",8,true,false,0,1)    -  1 = Divergence Down Signal --->
Macd Four Color
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Indicators
Macd Four Color is an advanced Macd indicator that can filter Trend and Sideway. - It is an ideal tool for Long term trading and scalping - Filter trends and sideways with special techniques - Can be used for any time frame - Can be used on all currency pairs Color Signal :   - Dark Green   =  Trend Up Strong   - Light Green  =  Trend Up Weak   - Red              =  Trend Down Strong   - Orange         =  Trend Down Weak Return parameters: - 0   =   Macd Main - 1   =  Macd Signal -  2  =   Tren
Reversal Pattern Pro
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Indicators
Reversal Patterns Pro Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.  - Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. - Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping) - Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. Input parameters : - Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering - Donchian Period - RSI Period - RSI Oversold Level - RSI Overbought Level - Al
InSideBar Pattern
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Indicators
An “inside bar pattern”   is a two-bar   price action trading   strategy in which the inside bar is smaller and within the high to low range of the prior bar, i.e. the high is lower than the previous bar’s high, and the low is higher than the previous bar’s low. Its relative position can be at the top, the middle or the bottom of the prior bar. - Find Insidebar Patterns - Support all time frames - Returns parameters ( 0 = Upper Line , 1 = Lower Line )
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lauro1956
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lauro1956 2022.10.15 21:38 
 

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