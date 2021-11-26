AsaLineAlert alert order to LINE App MT5

Asa Line Alert will alert your orders to Line Notify Application.

Main Features

  • Alert every orders in real time.
  • Alert deposit and withdrawal.
  • Easy to use .

How to use

  • STEP 1 : Make Group for Alert
    • Create group LINE in your LINE Application
  • STEP 2 : Create Token for Line Notify
  • STEP 3 : Invite Line Notify into your Group chat
    • Add Line Notify as your friend and invite him in your group chat you want to alert
  • STEP 4 : Put token
    • Put your token in LineNotifyToken.
  • STEP 5 : Ready to Alert
    • Run EA.

      Settings

      • Global Settings
        • Line Token- put Line Notify Token into this.
        • Money Sign- sign of your money. (EX: USD=$)

        If you have some questions, or if you need help, contact me via PM.




