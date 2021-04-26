Blizzard Adaptive

Trend indicator based on a combination of moving averages.



Symbols: BTCUSD, GBJPJPY, GOLD, GBPUSD Timframes M5-H4











The main advantage: an additional algorithm of auto-optimization. The indicator can adjust its parameters for any financial instrument and any timeframe.





During auto-optimization, the indicator calculates tens of thousands of combinations and finds the one that gives the best series of profitable trades. The best parameters are set by default













Indicator settings can be changed directly on the chart.



