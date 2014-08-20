Exposure SYL

5
iExposure SYL displays information about opened trades considering commissions and swap, which affects the open price and the final outcome and and also allows drawing virtual transactions and calculating possible profits and losses in advance.  

Differences from iExposure indicator of MT4: 
  • Separate profit column for BUY and SELL
  • Trade open price considers commission and swap
The indicator will come in handy for any hedging strategies that involve opening a large number of oppositely directed trades.
Reviews 89
redneedle
492
redneedle 2023.09.24 20:14 
 

please describe how SL & TP could be set up

Great Teacher Ehsaibo
105
Great Teacher Ehsaibo 2022.12.14 23:30 
 

Fantastic tool! Sergey deserves a medal for programming this. Exactly the tool I've been looking for my hedging/averaging strategies. This makes backtesting and risk calculation a breeze. My only request would be to have an option that creates new virtual orders at the where the chart is currently at. Right now, new virtual objects are created at the extreme right hand side of the chart. I have to manually drag them back in history. This makes backtesting tedious. I've mitigated this by using the strategy tester and setting the date to when I want to test it. But it would be nice if this could be done on the actual chart itself. Still, excellent tool. This deserves 10 stars.

Santosh K Bala
74
Santosh K Bala 2022.05.31 04:52 
 

It would be great if you can add the sort by feature for every column. Appreciate your work.

More from author
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Screen logger
Sergey Likho
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Screen logger   with telegram - takes screenshots of all open MetaTrader 4 charts. Why do you need Recording incoming quotations from a broker. In case of any corrections, this moment will be fixed. Check the data of the indicator and notice cases of signal redrawing or overwriting Maintaining own accounting for changes in trading indicators on the account Creation of real trading video from the obtained snapshots Advantages It consumes significantly less resources than any screen recording
FREE
Metusha
Sergey Likho
5 (5)
Experts
Metusha is a grid trading system, that can trade on buy and sell. Profitable trades the advisor pyramids, to increase profits, unprofitable orders it averages and closes quickly in parts.   Main advantages: Automatic market analysis by author's indicators Non-linear algorithm of money management Averaging and pyramiding of deals Various algorithms for capital protection Application in combination with other Expert Advisors Multiple parameters allow to make flexible settings for any financial
Blizzard Adaptive
Sergey Likho
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend indicator based on a combination of moving averages. Symbols : BTCUSD, GBJPJPY, GOLD, GBPUSD Timframes M5-H4 The main advantage: an additional algorithm of auto-optimization. The indicator can adjust its parameters for any financial instrument and any timeframe. During auto-optimization, the indicator calculates tens of thousands of combinations and finds the one that gives the best series of profitable trades. The best parameters are set by default Indicator settings can be chang
Alien MT4
Sergey Likho
Experts
The Alien uses an adaptive trading system, which independently adapts to the current market.  The Alien independently determines the trend, looks for signals to enter, analyzes closed trades and adjusts its work depending on the results on the history. It is based on an already trained neural network. Tuning and training are automatic and do not require any additional action. Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/863157#!tab=account Recommended accounts: ECN with floating spread Multic
Open lock MT5
Sergey Likho
5 (4)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 4 is available here The algorithm of the EA uses counter transactions and a large number of open positions, therefore, need to use it on a hedge account
