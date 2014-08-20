Exposure SYL

iExposure SYL displays information about opened trades considering commissions and swap, which affects the open price and the final outcome and and also allows drawing virtual transactions and calculating possible profits and losses in advance.





Differences from iExposure indicator of MT4:

Separate profit column for BUY and SELL

Trade open price considers commission and swap

The indicator will come in handy for any hedging strategies that involve opening a large number of oppositely directed trades.