Exposure SYL
- Utilities
- Sergey Likho
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 2 March 2021
- Separate profit column for BUY and SELL
- Trade open price considers commission and swap
Fantastic tool! Sergey deserves a medal for programming this. Exactly the tool I've been looking for my hedging/averaging strategies. This makes backtesting and risk calculation a breeze. My only request would be to have an option that creates new virtual orders at the where the chart is currently at. Right now, new virtual objects are created at the extreme right hand side of the chart. I have to manually drag them back in history. This makes backtesting tedious. I've mitigated this by using the strategy tester and setting the date to when I want to test it. But it would be nice if this could be done on the actual chart itself. Still, excellent tool. This deserves 10 stars.
It would be great if you can add the sort by feature for every column. Appreciate your work.
Best indikators! Thank you!
Отличный инструмент, спасибо.
please describe how SL & TP could be set up