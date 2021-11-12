Trading Sessions Indicator Free

4.8
Highlights trading sessions on the chart

Trading Sessions Indicator highlights the starts and ends of each trading sessions.

The paid version of the Trading Sessions Indicator Pro product with the possibility of customizing the start/end of sessions >>>


[OPTIONS:]
Timeshift - Use it if there is a time offset of sessions

[Set parameters:]
Asian session Open=0;
Asian session Close=9;
Asian session OpenSummertime=1;
Asian session CloseSummertime=10;
European session Open=8;
European session Close=17;
European session Open=13;
European session Close=22;


My other products on the Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sky-angel/seller


Reviews 6
GHANO03
176
GHANO03 2024.12.26 06:22 
 

Great more success. Thank you

Hector Felipe Zuluaga Zuleta
833
Hector Felipe Zuluaga Zuleta 2022.08.11 05:24 
 

excelente, muy completo, es un gran indicado !

alepozo
44
alepozo 2022.06.15 16:50 
 

Me funciona muy bien, pero no es lo que necesitaba.

