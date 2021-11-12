Trading Sessions Indicator Free
- Indicators
- Andrei Sviatlichny
- Version: 1.0
Highlights trading sessions on the chart
Trading Sessions Indicator highlights the starts and ends of each trading sessions.
[OPTIONS:]
Timeshift - Use it if there is a time offset of sessions
[Set parameters:]
Asian session Open=0;
Asian session Close=9;
Asian session OpenSummertime=1;
Asian session CloseSummertime=10;
European session Open=8;
European session Close=17;
European session Open=13;
European session Close=22;
