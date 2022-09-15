BUX Expert Advisor
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 15 September 2022
- Activations: 5
Discount - $110 for the following 5 buyers (2 people left) : Next price: $300
BUX - universal Trading Advisor
Main features of the BUX EA:
- Optimal set of indicators for signal generation
- Opening/closing trades on a signal/without a signal, Pending orders
- Martingale mode (including Dynamic Martingale)
- Virtual trailing stop (not visible to the broker)
- Global trailing in the account currency (3 modes + 3 options for calculating the distance)
All the necessary information is in the FAQ.
New sets will be added for buyers.
How to get set files for your brokers (read here)
This EA is sold only on MQL5. If you see it anywhere else, it will not be a genuine version and I won't be able to provide any customer support.