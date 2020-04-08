Amrulz Entry Alert

This is a a simple Entry Signal for those who needs the assistants in finding Quick Entry base on Math Calculation formula for that particular Time Frame.

This Entry Alert comes with visual Arrow Indicator. 

Arrows pointing Downwards from the top is Sell Entry while Arrows pointing Upwards from the Bottom is a Buy Entry visually on the chart.

You can customized the color of the arrows and the size while the alert popup will be up on screen as well the moment the entry triggers. 

I do suggest knowing the H4 & D1 Trend as a major trend before taking any entry to buy or to sell. 

Should major trend is Upwards then focus only of BUY Signal and ignore the Sell Signal unless you are hedging and knows what you are doing same goes to Downwards Trend only focus on SELL trend.

Should there be any issue, please contact me for further tutorial or assistants.
