Two Lines Donchian Channel

Double Line Donchian Channel MT5/Meta Trader 5 Indicator, this is customized Indicator to show only 2 Lines of Highest and Lowest PRICE line where you can add a MA (MOVING AVERAGE) for center line.

What is Donchian Channel?

Donchian Channels are three lines generated by moving average calculations that comprise an indicator formed by upper and lower bands around a midrange or median band. The upper band marks the highest price of a security over N periods while the lower band marks the lowest price of a security over N periods. The area between the upper and lower bands represents the Donchian Channel. Career futures trader Richard Donchian developed the indicator in the mid-20th century to help him identify trends. He would later be nicknamed “The Father of Trend Following.”



