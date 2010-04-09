Two Lines Donchian Channel

  • Indicators
  • Amrullah Khan
    Amrullah Khan

    Amrullah Khan

    I'm an IT Consultant, digital service provider (Digital Nomad), webmaster who design, develop, program websites (Web), application (Apps), customized online & offline solutions, deploy fully ready application (Full Stack), Integration with multiple Commercial Apps or Database on any platform
  • Version: 1.0

Double Line Donchian Channel MT5/Meta Trader 5 Indicator, this is customized Indicator to show only 2 Lines of Highest and Lowest PRICE line where you can add a MA (MOVING AVERAGE) for center line.

What is Donchian Channel?
Donchian Channels are three lines generated by moving average calculations that comprise an indicator formed by upper and lower bands around a midrange or median band. The upper band marks the highest price of a security over N periods while the lower band marks the lowest price of a security over N periods. The area between the upper and lower bands represents the Donchian Channel. Career futures trader Richard Donchian developed the indicator in the mid-20th century to help him identify trends. He would later be nicknamed “The Father of Trend Following.”


Video Two Lines Donchian Channel
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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
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Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (6)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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