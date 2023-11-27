Vortex Volume

  • Indicators
  • Amrullah Khan
    Amrullah Khan

    Amrullah Khan

    I'm an IT Consultant, digital service provider (Digital Nomad), webmaster who design, develop, program websites (Web), application (Apps), customized online & offline solutions, deploy fully ready application (Full Stack), Integration with multiple Commercial Apps or Database on any platform
  • Version: 1.10
This is an OLD indicator which was rather efficient to be paired with MA Cross, Bollinger Bands, Dochian Channel and many other strategies and this provides you with market change of BEAR and BULL trends. Since there isn't much listed in MT5 Market, I would like to share my very own indicator for your usage. Please feel free to comment or criticize for better and improvement of the indicator listed.
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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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