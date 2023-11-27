Vortex Volume
- Indicators
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Amrullah KhanI'm an IT Consultant, digital service provider (Digital Nomad), webmaster who design, develop, program websites (Web), application (Apps), customized online & offline solutions, deploy fully ready application (Full Stack), Integration with multiple Commercial Apps or Database on any platform
- Version: 1.10
This is an OLD indicator which was rather efficient to be paired with MA Cross, Bollinger Bands, Dochian Channel and many other strategies and this provides you with market change of BEAR and BULL trends. Since there isn't much listed in MT5 Market, I would like to share my very own indicator for your usage. Please feel free to comment or criticize for better and improvement of the indicator listed.