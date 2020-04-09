AH ScriptBuyLimit

I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency.

How-To:

To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed.

Creates a buy limit order at chosen MA price using the desired dollar amount instead of lots.

The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and create a buy limit order.

Inputs:

One can also set a global variable '_Symbol+_MAX_SPREAD' to set max spread limit for each traded instrument.

e.g For EURUSD the global variable would be: EURUSD_MAX_SPREAD

e.g For Nasdaq 100 the global variable would be: Nasdaq 100_MAX_SPREAD





Code and License:

The source code for this script is released under GPL v3 and is available at https://github.com/wait4signal/autumn-harvest/blob/main/ScriptBuyLimit.mq5