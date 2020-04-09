AH ScriptBuyLimit
- Utilities
- Wait4Signal
- Version: 1.0
How-To:
Creates a buy limit order at chosen MA price using the desired dollar amount instead of lots.
To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed.
The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and create a buy limit order.
- FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use for the trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal
- MA_PRICE: MA to use for target price
- PRICE_BUFFER: Buffer to add to MA price, based on chosen ATR level
One can also set a global variable '_Symbol+_MAX_SPREAD' to set max spread limit for each traded instrument.
e.g For EURUSD the global variable would be: EURUSD_MAX_SPREAD
e.g For Nasdaq 100 the global variable would be: Nasdaq 100_MAX_SPREAD
Code and License:
The source code for this script is released under GPL v3 and is available at https://github.com/wait4signal/autumn-harvest/blob/main/ScriptBuyLimit.mq5