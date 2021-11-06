Autumn-Harvest EA

The strategies used are mostly derived from the teachings of Oliver Velez e.g moving averages and their spacing.

Once the trades are open it also manages them and closes them accordingly based on profit targets or loss tolerance levels.

This EA is capable of opening trades using various strategies.

eMail and telegram alerts on buy/sell signals ( * Configure the email tab under options for trade opportunity email alerts to work )

EA can be set to only maintain own deals or any open deal

Open buy and sell positions and set applicable amounts for each

In my case I use the EA mostly for its trade management capabilities. While I do let it enter trades automatically, the lot size or amount used is a ⅕ of what I use when trading manually

On its own and using conservative risk management without drawdowns, this EA has been tested to break even. Meaning it wins some trades and loses some so over a given timeframe the balance remains the same. However it is quite flexible in settings that can be tweaked so it can be made profitable based on one’s risk appetite. More risk equals better rewards so each person needs to decide whether they are willing to endure drawdowns for more profit.

The truth is that markets and trading are largely driven by human sentiment and as such it is currently difficult to code a successful/profitable EA that can beat competent human/manual traders. Luckily this market behaviour does result in repeating patterns that can be coded and traded through technical analysis and price action.

The use of stop-loss is highly recommended to ensure that losses are kept under control. Oliver advises that a trade should be killed once the reason for entering has been invalidated. As such, one should never lose more than one bar since the entries are usually based on the bar formations, especially the bar preceding the current one.

The EA and its strategies work on any timeframe. However, my preferred time-frame is the 2 and 5 minute, and occasionally the 1 minute.



Code and License



The source code for this EA is released under GPL v3 and is available at https://github.com/wait4signal/autumn-harvest/blob/main/AutumnHarvest.mq5

Getting Started





Installation:

You need to attach the EA to the corresponding chart for each instrument you want to trade/manage.

If the chart already has another EA then you can just open another chart for this one.

You can then configure accordingly.







Monitoring :

The EA can be set to send health checks to a monitoring server so that alerts can be sent out if no heartbeat pings are received within a set timeframe.

We recommend the https://healthchecks.io/ platform for this as it is open-source and supports a large number of alerting mechanisms such as email,telegram,phone call etc. Plus it offers up to 20 free monitoring licenses.

Alert interval needs to be longer than heartbeat interval e.g if heartbeat is set to 5 minutes then on the monitoring server you can set alerting to something like 7 minutes so that you get notified if the terminal has not sent a ping in 7 minutes.

*Configure the healthchecks server URL in expert advivsor tab under options for this to work





Terminal global variables : The following global variables can be set at terminal level to control certain program behaviour:

Variable Description [valid values in brackets]

LOG_LEVEL

Sets log level: [ 0 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 ] where



LOG_NONE = 0 LOG_ERROR = 1 LOG_WARN = 2 LOG_INFO = 3 LOG_DEBUG = 4 TOTAL_ALLOWED_USED_MARGIN

Total amount allowed for used margin, EA won't open new trades beyond this total

PAUSE_ORDER_OPENING

Pause trading for all symbols, paused if value greater than 0...but still maintains open positions

PAUSE_POSITION_MAINTENANCE Pause position maintenance for all symbols, paused if value greater than 0...position closing and SL adjustment will be done manually





Settings :

See the following link for detailed explanation of the available settings:

https://github.com/wait4signal/autumn-harvest/blob/main/Autumn-Harvest-settings.md

