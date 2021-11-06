Autumn Harvest EA

3

Autumn-Harvest EA

Features

  • Multiple strategies for entry and exit
  • Open buy and sell positions and set applicable amounts for each
  • Smart stop-loss and trailing stops levels
  • EA can be set to only maintain own deals or any open deal
  • eMail and telegram alerts on buy/sell signals ( *Configure the email tab under options for trade opportunity email alerts to work )
  • Monitoring using heartbeat checks


    About

    This EA is capable of opening trades using various strategies.

    Once the trades are open it also manages them and closes them accordingly based on profit targets or loss tolerance levels.

    The strategies used are mostly derived from the teachings of Oliver Velez e.g moving averages and their spacing.

    Timeframes

    The EA and its strategies work on any timeframe. However, my preferred time-frame is the 2 and 5 minute, and occasionally the 1 minute.

    Stop-loss

    The use of stop-loss is highly recommended to ensure that losses are kept under control. Oliver advises that a trade should be killed once the reason for entering has been invalidated. As such, one should never lose more than one bar since the entries are usually based on the bar formations, especially the bar preceding the current one.

    Profitability:

    The truth is that markets and trading are largely driven by human sentiment and as such it is currently difficult to code a successful/profitable EA that can beat competent human/manual traders. Luckily this market behaviour does result in repeating patterns that can be coded and traded through technical analysis and price action.

    On its own and using conservative risk management without drawdowns, this EA has been tested to break even. Meaning it wins some trades and loses some so over a given timeframe the balance remains the same. However it is quite flexible in settings that can be tweaked so it can be made profitable based on one’s risk appetite. More risk equals better rewards so each person needs to decide whether they are willing to endure drawdowns for more profit.

    Ideal use-cases:

    In my case I use the EA mostly for its trade management capabilities. While I do let it enter trades automatically, the lot size or amount used is a ⅕ of what I use when trading manually


    Code and License

    The source code for this EA is released under GPL v3 and is available at https://github.com/wait4signal/autumn-harvest/blob/main/AutumnHarvest.mq5


    Getting Started


    Installation:

    You need to attach the EA to the corresponding chart for each instrument you want to trade/manage.   

    If the chart already has another EA then you can just open another chart for this one.

    You can then configure accordingly.


    Monitoring:

    The EA can be set to send health checks to a monitoring server so that alerts can be sent out if no heartbeat pings are received within a set timeframe.

    We recommend the https://healthchecks.io/ platform for this as it is open-source and supports a large number of alerting mechanisms such as email,telegram,phone call etc. Plus it offers up to 20 free monitoring licenses.

    Alert interval needs to be longer than heartbeat interval e.g if heartbeat is set to 5 minutes then on the monitoring server you can set alerting to something like 7 minutes so that you get notified if the terminal has not sent a ping in 7 minutes.

    *Configure the healthchecks server URL in expert advivsor tab under options for this to work 


    Terminal global variables:

    The following global variables can be set at terminal level to control certain program behaviour:
    Variable Description [valid values in brackets]
    LOG_LEVEL

    Sets log level: [ 0 | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 ] where

    LOG_NONE  = 0

    LOG_ERROR = 1

    LOG_WARN  = 2

    LOG_INFO  = 3

    LOG_DEBUG = 4
    TOTAL_ALLOWED_USED_MARGIN
    		Total amount allowed for used margin, EA won't open new trades beyond this total 
    PAUSE_ORDER_OPENING
    		Pause trading for all symbols, paused if value greater than 0...but still maintains open positions
     PAUSE_POSITION_MAINTENANCE Pause position maintenance for all symbols, paused if value greater than 0...position closing and SL adjustment will be done manually


    Settings:

    See the following link for detailed explanation of the available settings:

    https://github.com/wait4signal/autumn-harvest/blob/main/Autumn-Harvest-settings.md


    Support:

    Bug reports and Feature requests should be logged on the project GitHub page.

    Reviews 4
    AhmedTSayed
    16
    AhmedTSayed 2022.05.22 08:44 
     

    Finding the right combination of parameters is great to figure out. Thanks for making it a little easier than others. Very good EA, thanks for offering it.

    Recommended products
    MA Udemy
    Jefferson Judge Metha
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor (EA) is a comprehensive project linked to an Udemy course designed to guide you through the step-by-step process of uploading your product to the MQL5 Marketplace. The course not only teaches you the technical aspects of EA development but also includes practical insights into creating a market-ready product, adhering to MQL5's strict publishing standards, and optimizing your chances of success in the marketplace.
    FREE
    UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
    Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
    Experts
    UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
    FREE
    Brent Trend Bot
    Maksim Kononenko
    4.5 (16)
    Experts
    The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
    FREE
    BuildYourGridEA
    Nikolaos Pantzos
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    BUILD YOUR GRID The expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple. Please make your test to find your settings. Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works. The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders. You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge. The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account. Version for MT4:
    FREE
    Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
    Minh Truong Pham
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
    FREE
    SimpleTrade by Gioeste
    Giovanni Scelzi
    4 (3)
    Experts
    Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
    FREE
    GA Classic RSI mt5
    Osama Echchakery
    Experts
    RSI   EA is a   fully automated   Forex trading strategy based on the MACD indicator, one of the most popular and widely used trend-following methods in technical analysis. This expert advisor automatically opens and manages buy and sell trades using RSI to capture market momentum while removing emotional decision-making. Premium advanced   version with   +40 filter!   :   Click Here Or search "RSI ProLab mt5" on the market
    FREE
    Pump Liquidity Refueling
    Konstantin Meshcheriakov
    Experts
    PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
    FREE
    Macd Rsi Expert
    Lakshya Pandey
    5 (1)
    Experts
    MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
    FREE
    Expert Alligator
    MetaQuotes Ltd.
    3.17 (6)
    Experts
    The strategy is based on the Alligator technical indicator, described by Bill Williams in "Trading Chaos". The system is based on three moving averages (Lips, Teeth and Jaw lines), and oscillators, calculated using the difference between them. The trading signals are generated after crossover of the Alligator lines, depending on trend, determined by order of these lines. In the case of upward trend the Lips line (with minimal period) is the highest, the next is the Teeth line, and the lowest is
    FREE
    SMC Market Structure Pro
    Twin Fitersya
    Experts
    What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
    FREE
    TrendFollowMT Free
    King Lok Leung
    Experts
    TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Free version will only trade on buy signal and locked the initial Lot size (0.01). Paid v
    FREE
    ForceBB Expert
    Nikolaos Pantzos
    Experts
    ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
    FREE
    Seven strategies in One expert
    Nikolaos Pantzos
    5 (2)
    Experts
    MultiStrategyEA  includes the set of seven different experts in one expert . The experts included are as follows,  AC_Expert, ADX_Expert, AO_Expert, DeM_Expert, ForceBB_Expert, MFI_Expert, MS_Expert , It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
    FREE
    Reversal Composite Candles
    MetaQuotes Ltd.
    3.69 (16)
    Experts
    The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
    FREE
    Aurum AI Evolution XAUUSD
    Yuriy Kuzmin
    Experts
    Fully autonomous neural network Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Features real-time dynamic Self-Learning based on closed trades and a unique interactive AI training progress bar directly on your chart! Aurum AI Evolution XAUUSD is a next-generation, high-tech trading robot engineered specifically for the highly volatile Gold market. The core of the EA utilizes a single-layer perceptron mathematical model paired with a Hyperbolic Tangent (MathTanh) activation function. The network is co
    FREE
    BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro MT5
    Michael B Neely
    Experts
    BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that trades mean reversion setups using Bollinger Bands and RSI confirmation. It is designed for major forex pairs on the H4 timeframe and includes optional Donchian filtering, trailing stop, break-even logic, session filtering, and configurable risk controls. Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCHF. Product Description BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro for MT5 BB RSI Mean Reversion Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade
    FREE
    Breakout Londres
    Victor Paul Hamilton
    Experts
    Do You Dare To Trade Time-Tested Methods Instead Of Martingale Fantasies? . 74 downloads when it was free and not one thanks . Retail traders Lol .  The sad truth is that the most profitable strategies often look the most boring in back-tests, but retail traders want action and excitement - which is exactly why 95% of them lose money. This EA actually forces some user interaction and understanding - you need to set proper session times, understand your broker's requirements, and adjust paramet
    FREE
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.33 (57)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    Jireh Fair Value Gap EA
    Jesse De Souza Ferreira
    Experts
    Jireh Fair Value Gap EA Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback. The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance. Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy. Whether
    FREE
    Trend Master GOLD
    Pran Gobinda Basak
    Experts
    Trend Master Gold EA is an automated trading software designed for use on the MQL5 platform. This Expert Advisor uses a trend-following strategy to identify trading opportunities in the gold market. The EA is designed to work on the 5M timeframe. The Trend Master Gold EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify potential trade setups. The EA is equipped with an advanced money management system that helps to minimize risk and maximize profits. The EA also
    FREE
    Alligator Joe
    Alexandre Vincent Traber
    Experts
    Overview Alligator Joe is a trend-alignment Expert Advisor built around the classic Alligator indicator (Jaw, Teeth, Lips). It waits for a fresh alignment of the three lines — not an alignment that has already been running for a while — then enters in the direction of that trend. Positions are closed gradually in three stages as price falls back through each line, instead of a single fixed exit. How it works The EA checks the last closed candle: are Lips, Teeth and Jaw fully aligned (bullish or
    FREE
    MNG Mt5
    TDINVEST LLP
    4.3 (10)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : When testing the EA or running it live, make sure to set "Activate MNG Martingale" to "True" Hello & Welcome To MNG MNG is a martingale EA that allows you to configure a lot of features that I'll detail below. But first, I'd like to insist on the fact that a martingale EA is never safe, no matter if it has a good track record for 5+ years, if it shows incredible backtest results, if it's marketed as the best EA or whatever its price is ($30,000 or $50). A martingale EA might blow
    FREE
    AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5
    Phan Van Khoa
    Experts
    AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5 Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs, AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5 is a fully automated expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades the classic Bollinger Bands mean-reversion setup, filtered by the ADX indicator to stay out of strong trending markets. It combines two well-known concepts — reversion to the mean and trend-strength filtering — into a single robust trading robot. The strategy is symbol-agnostic: the same Bollinger / ADX / ATR
    FREE
    Macd STO Forex by Gerega
    Illia Hereha
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
    FREE
    Golden Square X
    Huynh Tan Linh N
    4.18 (11)
    Experts
    This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
    FREE
    MultiTrend Commander
    Джованни Орсани
    Experts
    MultiTrend Commander - Automated Trading System What is it? An automated trading software that: Intelligently identifies market trends Makes decisions based on multiple timeframes Automatically manages risk What does it do? Identify Trends Analyze the market in real time Combine signals from different time frames (15 min, 1 hr, 4 hr) Confirm the trend direction before entering Protect Your Capital Automatically calculates stop losses Adjusts trade size to your risk Stops trading if
    FREE
    MACD LevelTrader MT5
    Eduard Gluhov
    Experts
    Эксперт  MACD_LevelTrader MT5   создан для торговле валютной пары XAUUSD. Данная версия это наработки того, что можно извлечь  из  индикатора MACD и Moving Average.  Важно   перед тестированием изменить настройку с 1000 на 5000                       Offset in points UP from SMA200 for sell              5000                       Offset in points DOWN from SMA200 for buy        5000   Тайм фрейм  М5. Два варианта логики, П араметр  true=вход по уровню  MACD +   SMA200, false=вход по MACD  Тестиру
    FREE
    BitGameBot
    Galin Vasilev
    Experts
    BitGame Bot is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on sigma-style trading logic. The robot is designed for XAUUSD / Gold and uses structured price movement, volatility and market deviation to search for trading opportunities according to predefined entry and risk-management rules. The system includes two trading modes: - Current mode - Alternative mode Both modes are designed for Gold trading. Users can test both presets in the Strategy Tester and choose the one that best matches their broker
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Titan MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.43 (7)
    Experts
    Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
    Smart Gold Hunter
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.89 (36)
    Experts
    No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
    Quantum Queen X MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (31)
    Experts
    The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
    Scalping Robot Pro MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.48 (143)
    Experts
    Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (104)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (47)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
    ThunderGold Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (8)
    Experts
    ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
    Fan Yang
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    Lizard
    Marco Scherer
    4.09 (44)
    Experts
    WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.8 (25)
    Experts
    LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 16th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.45 (135)
    Experts
    Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (215)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
    Zoomini
    Gennady Sergienko
    1.87 (15)
    Experts
    Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
    Smart Gold Impulse
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    Experts
    No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Zerqon EA
    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.37 (30)
    Experts
    Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
    Gold Snap
    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    Experts
    Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (508)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    Experts
    UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
    Wave Rider EA MT5
    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    Experts
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
    XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    Nexorion Initium Novum EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    Experts
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    Experts
    UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.56 (48)
    Experts
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
    XIRO Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (34)
    Experts
    XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
    More from author
    SharingIsCaring Trade Copier
    Wait4Signal
    4.44 (9)
    Utilities
    Sharing-Is-Caring Trade Copier Features Local & Remote copy One tool can act as provider or receiver of trades Co-exist with other positions opened manually or from other expert advisors Can be stopped and restarted at any time without any issues such as deals getting closed mysteriously Copy same lot or adjust according to your balance and leverage Partial close/open Manage max funds to use One provider can copy to unlimited number of receivers One receiver can copy from unlimited number of p
    FREE
    AH ScriptBuy
    Wait4Signal
    Utilities
    I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency. How-To: Open a buy position using the desired dollar amount instead of lots. To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed. The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and open the trade. Inputs: FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use per trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal USE_SL_ON_BUY: If true then a suitable stoploss wil
    FREE
    AH ScriptSellLimit
    Wait4Signal
    Utilities
    I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency. How-To: Creates a sell limit order at chosen MA price using the desired dollar amount instead of lots. To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed. The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and create a sell limit order. Inputs: FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use for the trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal MA_PRICE: 
    FREE
    AH ScriptSell
    Wait4Signal
    Utilities
    I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency. How-To: Open a sell position using the desired dollar amount instead of lots. To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed. The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and open the trade. Inputs: FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use per trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal USE_SL_ON_BUY: If true then a suitable stoploss wi
    FREE
    AH ScriptBuyLimit
    Wait4Signal
    Utilities
    I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency. How-To: Creates a buy limit order at chosen MA price using the desired dollar amount instead of lots. To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed. The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and create a buy limit order. Inputs: FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use for the trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal MA_PRICE: MA
    FREE
    Filter:
    AHMED NOUR ELDEEN
    712
    AHMED NOUR ELDEEN 2023.11.02 15:01 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    AhmedTSayed
    16
    AhmedTSayed 2022.05.22 08:44 
     

    Finding the right combination of parameters is great to figure out. Thanks for making it a little easier than others. Very good EA, thanks for offering it.

    Wait4Signal
    4804
    Reply from developer Bhekinkosi Gabela 2022.05.25 12:04
    Thanks Ahmed for trying it out, hope you find it useful in your trading.
    ebiotuburutu
    94
    ebiotuburutu 2022.02.24 17:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Wait4Signal
    4804
    Reply from developer Bhekinkosi Gabela 2022.03.28 13:52
    As noted in the documentation, there is no silver bullet. The most sensible parameters are already set as defaults.
    ThorstenKock
    2584
    ThorstenKock 2022.02.01 01:46 
     

    Huge harvest for the broker LOL

    Wait4Signal
    4804
    Reply from developer Bhekinkosi Gabela 2022.02.01 19:00
    Hey man at least you tried it out. Unfortunately it did not work in your use-case so no worries
    Reply to review