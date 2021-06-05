AH ScriptBuy

I find the lot calculation tedious so I just use this script and tell it the dollar amount to use. It then does the rest. This works for any currency.


How-To:

Open a buy position using the desired dollar amount instead of lots.

To use, just drop it onto a chart and set inputs as needed.

The script will then do the necessary lot calculation and open the trade.
Inputs:
  • FIXED_DEAL_AMOUNT: Fixed amount to use per trade e.g 100 to open a R100 deal
  • USE_SL_ON_BUY: If true then a suitable stoploss will be used, else no stop is placed but can be placed manually after opening position

One can also set a global variable '_Symbol+_MAX_SPREAD' to set max spread limit for each traded instrument.

e.g For EURUSD the global variable would be: EURUSD_MAX_SPREAD

e.g For Nasdaq 100 the global variable would be: Nasdaq 100_MAX_SPREAD 


Code and License:

The source code for this script is released under GPL v3 and is available at https://github.com/wait4signal/autumn-harvest/blob/main/ScriptBuy.mq5


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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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