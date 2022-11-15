Market Data Logger PRO

PRODUCT description:

Market Data Logger PRO is a utility tool specially created for the sole purpose of logging your Broker's market data to a text file. With this tool, you will be able to record and export metrics from your MT4 Broker such as the "MT4 Market Watch Time", "Bid Price", "Ask Price", "High Price", "Low Price" and various measures of "Spread". This tool may be of interest to traders, data scientists wanting to capture and analyze market data, entrepreneurs, archival purposes, hobbyists, academics writing research papers regarding market data, machine learning engineers building AI models that require market data from specific brokers, etc.

Market Data Logger PRO was developed using good coding practices and is optimized to use as little resources as possible during the logging operation.

Market Data Logger PRO is the professional version of Market Data Logger.


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INPUT PARAMETERS description:

Symbols = Enter the exact symbol code provided by your Broker
MT4_Time = MT4 Market Watch time
Bid = Bid price
Ask = Ask price
High = High price
Low = Low price
Spread = Difference between the Bid and Ask price
MinSpread = Minimum spread
MaxSpread = Maximum spread
MeanSpread = Calculated Mean value of the spread
ModeSpread = Calculated Mode value of the spread
Start Logging = The time for which the Logger will start logging (24-hour format)
Stop Logging = The time for which the Logger will stop logging (24-hour format)
Log Frequency = Determines the interval period for the logs to be written (based on MT4 timeframe)
Log Duration = Determines how often the Logger will run (either once or daily)
Output Folder = Location path to which the .csv log files are exported



===


HOW TO USE:

1) Open MT4 platform and select Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow automated trading

2) Attach MarketDataLoggerPRO.ex4 to any chart

3) Select the Inputs tab

4) Configure inputs:
Symbols = enter up to 64 symbols separated by comma
MT4_Time = this value can be Enabled or Disabled. Enable to log this value to file
Bid = this value can be Enabled or Disabled. Enable to log this value to file
Ask = this value can be Enabled or Disabled. Enable to log this value to file
High = this value can be Enabled or Disabled. Enable to log this value to file
Low = this value can be Enabled or Disabled. Enable to log this value to file
Spread = this value can be Enabled or Disabled. Enable to log this value to file
MinSpread = this value can be Enabled or Disabled. Enable to log this value to file
MaxSpread = this value can be Enabled or Disabled. Enable to log this value to file
MeanSpread = this value can be Enabled or Disabled. Enable to log this value to file
ModeSpread = this value can be Enabled or Disabled. Enable to log this value to file
Start Logging = Set a value between 00:05 to 23:55
Stop Logging = Set a value between 00:05 to 23:55 (this value must be greater than the Start Logging value)
Log Frequency = select timeframe for Log Frequency
Log Duration = select Log Duration
Output Folder = select Output Folder

5) Click OK.

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Maksim Slovakov
Utilities
По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Utilities
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Utilities
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Utilities
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
Utilities
This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
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Market Data Logger
Baewan Kim
Utilities
PRODUCT description: Market Data Logger is a utility tool specially created for the sole purpose of logging your Broker's market data to a text file. With this tool, you will be able to record and export metrics from your MT4 Broker such as the "MT4 Market Watch Time", "Bid Price", "Ask Price", "High Price", "Low Price" and various measures of "Spread". This tool may be of interest to traders, data scientists wanting to capture and analyze market data, entrepreneurs, archival purposes, hobbyi
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