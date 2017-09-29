Fox Scalper

This is a scalper EA based on ZigZag and Moving Average indicators that used martingale strategy for trading.

You have full risk management

This EA does many trades per day as its method is clear

The EA can work with any brokers: STP/ECN

The EA can work with any pairs (recommended GBPUSD)

The EA can work with any timeframes





Inputs

Risk – choose your risk between high and low

– choose your risk between high and low Pip set – d istance between two orders

istance between two orders Take Profits - m odify take profit as pips

odify take profit as pips Stop loss - m odify stop loss as pips

odify stop loss as pips Maximum Order - m aximum number of trades per day

aximum number of trades per day Maximum Profit - EA stops placing orders after getting this amount of pips

EA stops placing orders after getting this amount of pips Day Time - modify time of trading per week

modify time of trading per week Protect Profit - EA closes all orders after getting this amount of pips

EA closes all orders after getting this amount of pips Slippage - slippage in pips

slippage in pips Use Time - true for using a time period

true for using a time period Set zigzag - ZigZag indicator setting

ZigZag indicator setting Depth - ZigZag depth



ZigZag depth Deviation - ZigZag deviation

- ZigZag deviation Back Step - ZigZag back step

- ZigZag back step Set ma - Moving Average indicator setting

- Moving Average indicator setting Fast MA - fast Moving Average

fast Moving Average Slow MA - slow Moving Average

- slow Moving Average Mode MA - Moving Average mode



- Moving Average mode Opposite set _ true - when maximum trading reaches main sets, the opposite trading starts

when maximum trading reaches main sets, the opposite trading starts Set Lots - order management

- order management Auto Lots _ true - set lots automatically or false - set lots manually as follows (20 orders can be modified manually)

_ set lots automatically or set lots manually as follows (20 orders can be modified manually) Risk Lots - risk lots

- risk lots Inc Lots - include lots

- include lots Lot Increment - fixed or manual (up to 20 level)

- fixed or manual (up to 20 level) Lot 1 - lots of the 1 st order

- lots of the 1 st order Lot 2 - lots of the 2 nd order

- lots of the 2 nd order Lot 3 - lots of the 3 rd order

- lots of the 3 rd order Lot 4 - lots of the 4 th order

- lots of the 4 th order Lot 5 - lots of the 5 th order

- lots of the 5 th order Lot 6 - lots of the 6 th order

- lots of the 6 th order Lot 7 - lots of the 7 th order

- lots of the 7 th order Lot 8 - lots of the 8 th order

- lots of the 8 th order Lot 9 - lots of the 9 th order

- lots of the 9 th order Lot 10 - lots of the 10 th order

- lots of the 10 th order Lot 11 - lots of the 11 th order

- lots of the 11 th order Lot 12 - lots of the 12 th order

- lots of the 12 th order Lot 13 - lots of the 13 th order

- lots of the 13 th order Lot 14 - lots of the 14 th order

- lots of the 14 th order Lot 15 - lots of the 15 th order

- lots of the 15 th order Lot 16 - lots of the 16 th order

- lots of the 16 th order Lot 17 - lots of the 17 th order

- lots of the 17 th order Lot 18 - lots of the 18 th order

- lots of the 18 th order Lot 19 - lots of the 19 th order

- lots of the 19 th order Lot 20 - lots of the 20 th order

- lots of the 20 th order Info Trade - information on trades

- information on trades Magic Number - any number or use default

- any number or use default EA Comment - comment of orders

- comment of orders Slip Page - default 5 pips

- default 5 pips Trading Time - true: use time period

- true: use time period Use Time 1 - true: first time period

- true: first time period Start Time Hour - start hour like: 22

start hour like: 22 Start Time Minute - start minute like: 14

- start minute like: 14 End Time Hour - end hour like: 22

- end hour like: 22 End Time Minute - end minute like: 14

- end minute like: 14 Use Time 2 - true: second time period

- true: second time period Start Time Hour 2 - start hour like: 22

- start hour like: 22 Start Time Minute 2 - start minute like: 14

- start minute like: 14 End Time Hour 2 - end hour like: 22

- end hour like: 22 End Time Minute 2 - end minute like: 14

- end minute like: 14 Color Text - color of text

- color of text Font Size - standard font size

You can discover your preferences or use recommended settings.