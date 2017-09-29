Fox Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a scalper EA based on ZigZag and Moving Average indicators that used martingale strategy for trading.
- You have full risk management
- This EA does many trades per day as its method is clear
- The EA can work with any brokers: STP/ECN
- The EA can work with any pairs (recommended GBPUSD)
- The EA can work with any timeframes
Inputs
- Risk – choose your risk between high and low
- Pip set – distance between two orders
- Take Profits - modify take profit as pips
- Stop loss - modify stop loss as pips
- Maximum Order - maximum number of trades per day
- Maximum Profit - EA stops placing orders after getting this amount of pips
- Day Time - modify time of trading per week
- Protect Profit - EA closes all orders after getting this amount of pips
- Slippage - slippage in pips
- Use Time - true for using a time period
- Set zigzag - ZigZag indicator setting
- Depth - ZigZag depth
- Deviation - ZigZag deviation
- Back Step - ZigZag back step
- Set ma - Moving Average indicator setting
- Fast MA - fast Moving Average
- Slow MA - slow Moving Average
- Mode MA - Moving Average mode
- Opposite set _ true - when maximum trading reaches main sets, the opposite trading starts
- Set Lots - order management
- Auto Lots _ true - set lots automatically or false - set lots manually as follows (20 orders can be modified manually)
- Risk Lots - risk lots
- Inc Lots - include lots
- Lot Increment - fixed or manual (up to 20 level)
- Lot 1 - lots of the 1 st order
- Lot 2 - lots of the 2 nd order
- Lot 3 - lots of the 3 rd order
- Lot 4 - lots of the 4 th order
- Lot 5 - lots of the 5 th order
- Lot 6 - lots of the 6 th order
- Lot 7 - lots of the 7 th order
- Lot 8 - lots of the 8 th order
- Lot 9 - lots of the 9 th order
- Lot 10 - lots of the 10 th order
- Lot 11 - lots of the 11 th order
- Lot 12 - lots of the 12 th order
- Lot 13 - lots of the 13 th order
- Lot 14 - lots of the 14 th order
- Lot 15 - lots of the 15 th order
- Lot 16 - lots of the 16 th order
- Lot 17 - lots of the 17 th order
- Lot 18 - lots of the 18 th order
- Lot 19 - lots of the 19 th order
- Lot 20 - lots of the 20 th order
- Info Trade - information on trades
- Magic Number - any number or use default
- EA Comment - comment of orders
- Slip Page - default 5 pips
- Trading Time - true: use time period
- Use Time 1 - true: first time period
- Start Time Hour - start hour like: 22
- Start Time Minute - start minute like: 14
- End Time Hour - end hour like: 22
- End Time Minute - end minute like: 14
- Use Time 2 - true: second time period
- Start Time Hour 2 - start hour like: 22
- Start Time Minute 2 - start minute like: 14
- End Time Hour 2 - end hour like: 22
- End Time Minute 2 - end minute like: 14
- Color Text - color of text
- Font Size - standard font size
You can discover your preferences or use recommended settings.
Warning: I cannot promise profit, use it at your own risk.
I am very satisfied with the EA, it works very well if configured correctly and it is very flexible. But you have to be careful at a volatile market. Support is also good. Thank you