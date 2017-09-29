Fox Scalper

5

This is a scalper EA based on ZigZag and Moving Average indicators that used martingale strategy for trading.

  • You have full risk management
  • This EA does many trades per day as its method is clear
  • The EA can work with any brokers: STP/ECN
  • The EA can work with any pairs (recommended GBPUSD)
  • The EA can work with any timeframes


Inputs

  • Risk – choose your risk between high and low
  • Pip set – distance between two orders
  • Take Profits - modify take profit as pips
  • Stop loss - modify stop loss as pips
  • Maximum Order - maximum number of trades per day
  • Maximum Profit - EA stops placing orders after getting this amount of pips
  • Day Time - modify time of trading per week
  • Protect Profit - EA closes all orders after getting this amount of pips
  • Slippage - slippage in pips
  • Use Time - true for using a time period
  • Set zigzag - ZigZag indicator setting
  • Depth - ZigZag depth
  • Deviation - ZigZag deviation
  • Back Step - ZigZag back step
  • Set ma - Moving Average indicator setting
  • Fast MA - fast Moving Average
  • Slow MA - slow Moving Average
  • Mode MA - Moving Average mode
  • Opposite set _ true - when maximum trading reaches main sets, the opposite trading starts
  • Set Lots - order management
  • Auto Lots _ true - set lots automatically or false - set lots manually as follows (20 orders can be modified manually)
  • Risk Lots - risk lots
  • Inc Lots - include lots
  • Lot Increment - fixed or manual (up to 20 level)
  • Lot 1 - lots of the 1 st order
  • Lot 2 - lots of the 2 nd order
  • Lot 3 - lots of the 3 rd order
  • Lot 4 - lots of the 4 th order
  • Lot 5 - lots of the 5 th order
  • Lot 6 - lots of the 6 th order
  • Lot 7 - lots of the 7 th order
  • Lot 8 - lots of the 8 th order
  • Lot 9 - lots of the 9 th order
  • Lot 10 - lots of the 10 th order
  • Lot 11 - lots of the 11 th order
  • Lot 12 - lots of the 12 th order
  • Lot 13 - lots of the 13 th order
  • Lot 14 - lots of the 14 th order
  • Lot 15 - lots of the 15 th order
  • Lot 16 - lots of the 16 th order
  • Lot 17 - lots of the 17 th order
  • Lot 18 - lots of the 18 th order
  • Lot 19 - lots of the 19 th order
  • Lot 20 - lots of the 20 th order
  • Info Trade - information on trades
  • Magic Number - any number or use default
  • EA Comment - comment of orders
  • Slip Page - default 5 pips
  • Trading Time - true: use time period
  • Use Time 1 - true: first time period
  • Start Time Hour - start hour like: 22
  • Start Time Minute - start minute like: 14
  • End Time Hour - end hour like: 22
  • End Time Minute - end minute like: 14
  • Use Time 2 - true: second time period
  • Start Time Hour 2 - start hour like: 22
  • Start Time Minute 2 - start minute like: 14
  • End Time Hour 2 - end hour like: 22
  • End Time Minute 2 - end minute like: 14
  • Color Text - color of text
  • Font Size - standard font size

You can discover your preferences or use recommended settings.

Warning: I cannot promise profit, use it at your own risk.

Reviews 1
OEZCAN ERDOGAN
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OEZCAN ERDOGAN 2017.11.05 12:13 
 

I am very satisfied with the EA, it works very well if configured correctly and it is very flexible. But you have to be careful at a volatile market. Support is also good. Thank you

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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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OEZCAN ERDOGAN
1165
OEZCAN ERDOGAN 2017.11.05 12:13 
 

I am very satisfied with the EA, it works very well if configured correctly and it is very flexible. But you have to be careful at a volatile market. Support is also good. Thank you

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