TinaScalper

Tina Scalper EA is an advanced trading tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, based on a strategy consisting of four main technical indicators: EMA (Exponential Moving Average), SMA (Simple Moving Average), ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index). This EA offers comprehensive position management, using a moving stop loss and pyramiding strategy. In addition, it has time filters for opening and closing positions and allows the user to close positions at a specific time.

Main features:

1. technical indicators:
- EMA: Used to determine the direction of a trend in the market.
- SMA: Helps identify moments of trend breakout.
- ADX: Measures the strength of the trend in the market.

- RSI: Assesses the overbought/oversold situation in the market.

2 Position Management:
- Moving stop loss: Minimizes risk by dynamically adjusting the stop loss level according to price changes.
- Pyramiding: Allows you to add new positions in the direction of profit, allowing you to maximize profits with minimal risk.
3 Time filters:
- The user can define time windows in which the EA will look for signals to open or close positions. This allows the user to avoid trading in unfavorable market conditions.
4. Closing positions at a specific time:

- Allows the user to set a specific time at which all open positions will be automatically closed. This is a useful feature, especially for traders using time-based strategies.

How it works:

1. The EA analyzes price charts using a combination of EMA (Exponential Moving Average), SMA (Simple Moving Average), ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index).
2. Based on the signals generated by these indicators, it makes precise decisions on opening, closing and managing positions.
3. Open positions initially do not have a stop loss in order to avoid closing the position by the dynamic movement of the price of the financial instrument in question.
4. If pyramiding signals are generated, the EA opens further positions.
5.(Optional) Time filters control the EA's trading activity, allowing flexible adjustment to the user's trading preferences.
6.(Optional) The function of closing positions at a specific time allows the trader to automatically terminate all positions before important market events or at the end of the trading session.
7. If necessary, there are two buttons to close all open positions or all open positions on a given financial instrument


Tina Scalper EA is a powerful tool that integrates advanced trading strategies with flexible risk and time management functions for efficient and personalized investment decisions.

Tina Scalper EA is designed primarily for scalping so it produces the best results on time frames of 1 min. ,2 min.,5 min.,15 min.


Financial instruments with the best results over 3 years: USDJPY, EURJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, USDPLN, BTCUSD.


Risk information!

Each position is opened without a stop loss. Only when the price reaches a certain level a stop loss is created.


Inputs settings:


input group " //------------------Magic Number------------------//";

input long Magic = 100; - a unique number for an EA operating on a given financial instrument


input group " //-------------------Timeframe-------------------//";

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe; - time interval


input group " //-----------------Time Filter-------------------//";
input bool TimeFilterActive; - activation of the function, which sets the time interval in which to trade
input int TimeStartHour - the hour from which we can trade
input int TimeStartMin - minutes from which we can trade
input int TimeEndHour - the hour until which we can trade

input int TimeEndMin - minutes until which we can trade


input group " //------------Time to close positions-------------//";
input bool TimeToCloseActive; - activation of the time at which all functions are to be closed
input int TimetoCloseHour - the hour at which the positions will be closed

input int TimetoCloseMinutes - minutes at which the items will be closed


input group " //---------------TP & SL Settings----------------//";
input int tpLongPoints - take profit of a long position
input int tpShortPoints - take profit of a short position
input int StopLoss_Long_Points - stop loss of a long position

input int StopLoss_Short_Points - stop loss of a long position

input group " //-----------------Trailing Stop-----------------//";
input int TriggerPoints - distance between the current price and the opening price of the position on which SL is to be moved

input int TrailSL - distance from the position opening price to which SL is to be moved


input group " //-----------------Size of Lot-----------------//";

input double Lot_Size - lot size


input group " //---------------Activate buttons---------------//";

input bool buton - activation of buttons closing positions

Recommended inputs settings.

input group " //------------------Magic Number------------------//";

input long Magic = 100; - a unique number for an EA operating on a given financial instrument


input group " //-------------------Timeframe-------------------//";

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe; - 1m


input group " //-----------------Time Filter-------------------//";
input bool TimeFilterActive; - False (if "True" below best timing)
input int TimeStartHour - 4
input int TimeStartMin - 00
input int TimeEndHour - 23

input int TimeEndMin - 00


input group " //------------Time to close positions-------------//";
input bool TimeToCloseActive; - False (if "True" below best timing)
input int TimetoCloseHour - 23

input int TimetoCloseMinutes - 00


input group " //---------------TP & SL Settings----------------//";
input int tpLongPoints - 400
input int tpShortPoints - 400
input int StopLoss_Long_Points - 0

input int StopLoss_Short_Points - 0

input group " //-----------------Trailing Stop-----------------//";
input int TriggerPoints - 40

input int TrailSL - 20

input group " //-----------------Size of Lot-----------------//";

input double Lot_Size - 0.01 or 1% of account balance


input group " //---------------Activate buttons---------------//";

input bool buton - true (it is important because of no stop loss)




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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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