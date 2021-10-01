Auto SL TP Trailing Stop
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Auto SL and TP is a simple program that add StopLoss and TakeProfit automatically, so you don't need to worry about it anymore. Trailing Stops also included.
The program checks at any time if StopLoss and TakeProfit are set correctly!!!
You can enter your values via the input parameter.
This is for those who trades based on fundamentals specially like expecting big moves on the market and doing manual trading, this is for you.
Input-Settings
- Auto SL = (x)pips
- Auto TP = (x)pips
- Use Trailing Stops = true/false
- Stops = (x)pips
- Steps = (x)pips
- Starts = (x)pips
- Magic Number = 4233
Risk Warning: Trading financial products on margin carries a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed the initial investment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take appropriate care to manage your risk.