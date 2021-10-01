Auto SL TP Trailing Stop

Auto SL and TP is a simple program that add StopLoss and TakeProfit automatically, so you don't need to worry about it anymore. Trailing Stops also included.

The program checks at any time if StopLoss and TakeProfit are set correctly!!!

You can enter your values via the input parameter.

This is for those who trades based on fundamentals specially like expecting big moves on the market and doing manual trading, this is for you.





Input-Settings

Auto SL = (x)pips

Auto TP = (x)pips

Use Trailing Stops = true/false

Stops = (x)pips

Steps = (x)pips

Starts = (x)pips

Magic Number = 4233