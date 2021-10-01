Auto SL TP Trailing Stop

Auto SL and TP is a simple program that add StopLoss and TakeProfit automatically, so you don't need to worry about it anymore. Trailing Stops also included.

The program checks at any time if StopLoss and TakeProfit are set correctly!!!

You can enter your values via the input parameter.

This is for those who trades based on fundamentals specially like expecting big moves on the market and doing manual trading, this is for you.


Input-Settings

  • Auto SL = (x)pips
  • Auto TP =  (x)pips
  • Use Trailing Stops = true/false
  • Stops = (x)pips
  • Steps = (x)pips
  • Starts = (x)pips
  • Magic Number = 4233
Risk Warning: Trading financial products on margin carries a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed the initial investment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take appropriate care to manage your risk.







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King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
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MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128834 If you are looking for an EA to maximize your commission on the broker you use while not losing the account you manage. This EA is the right one for you. This EA trades directly a hedge order with the minimum lotsize of 0.01 although you can put any lotsize you want based on your needs. If the EA close the buy or sell order on loss it will double the size on the next order. Its like a martingale but it will close the first entry n
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BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
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Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IetLj8ZC-AehDXQLJCTYfWGn3GB4JgqU/view?usp=sharing MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136467 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probab
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BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
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XAUUSD Setfile :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M8K6N053WK328Se3WhqW4LIa-9wQe36l/view?usp=sharing BTCUSD Setfile :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/18PUXGwoTms0sB7EoT9TSi2N3JwxsKlaO/view?usp=sharing Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — Hyper-Scalper with Precision & Protection Unlock the power of   high-frequency precision trading   with the evolved Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for consistent returns in the Forex market. Built for traders who demand  
Ftmo MultiCurrency
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
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I am giving the EA/Software for free if you register under my broker. Broker Here :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 After you register message me directly on my inbox. Thank You. Overview: The strategy of the EA combines Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Support/Resistance levels identified on the H1 timeframe with pending limit orders. The strategy involves setting pending Buy and Sell Limit orders at key levels derived from FVGs and Support/Resistance on H1, with trade confirmation
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BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
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MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128768 If you are looking for an EA to maximize your commission on the broker you use while not losing the account you manage. This EA is the right one for you. This EA trades directly a hedge order with the minimum lotsize of 0.01 although you can put any lotsize you want based on your needs. If the EA close the buy or sell order on loss it will double the size on the next order. Its like a martingale but it will close the first entry n
Xau Marti MT5
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Get the EA for FREE Just sign up and use my broker. Broker Link :  https://fbs.partners?ibl=684451&ibp=26113188 Setfile Here :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZKvGf5KaUTZvrt2YE98a18sp7nzGUpVf/view?usp=sharing MT4 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136465 XAU Marti The Smart Choice for Gold & Forex Traders -  Profit Potential! Why This EA Stands Out: RSI-POWERED ENTRIES   - Combines the reliability of RSI indicators with advanced money management for high-probabi
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BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
5 (1)
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Setfile For 100$ Balance : EURUSD Set H4 Timeframe : EURUSD XAUUSD Setfiles : GOLD M15 Timeframe :  Setfile#1 GOLD M30 Timeframe :    Setfile# 2 BTCUSD Setfile M5 Timeframe :  BTCUSD Message me Directly for the source code. This Expert Advisor (EA) is a fully automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It employs an adaptive strategy to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on predefined logic and risk parameters. Core Functionality Automated Strategy:   Th
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