Manual BackTester Panel

4.2

The Manual BackTester Panel utility allows to simulate the manual trading in the MetaTrader 4 strategy tester.

The panel works only in the virtual mode of the MetaTrader 4 strategy tester.

The demo version allows to open and close ten orders, then the program will automatically turn off.

The utility has no parameters at initialization.


Panel Description:

The panel has Buy and Sell buttons for placing market orders.

It is possible to set the Take Profit and the Stop Loss in the TP and SL fields, respectively, measured in points of order opening price.

The Lot field sets the lot size.

The window below the fields shows a list of opened orders and their parameters: ticket, type, lots, profit.

It is possible to mark the order by double clicking, and closing it by pressing the "Close Order From List" button.

The panel supports up to eight open orders, as a greater number of orders will cover the tested chart.

The take profit and stop loss of each order can be modified manually. For that it is necessary to press the take profit or stop loss line twice, and to move the line to the desired price manually.

The panel can be minimized by clicking the icon in the upper right corner.

Reviews 5
MeetMew
149
MeetMew 2020.06.16 02:00 
 

Its a great app to test your manual strategy of high time frames and learn something new and realize your mistakes rather than doing the same mistakes in real trading. I have faced some problems like it doesn't support some indicators which is sort of drawback for me, but later on i realized that those indicators were repainted thats why it wasn't supported. So one could also check whether an indicator is repainted or not.

Nelson Adolf Del Rosario
379
Nelson Adolf Del Rosario 2019.01.13 16:32 
 

Great utility realy help with testing of new strategies...... perfect ...

LAMA82
46
LAMA82 2016.10.24 13:05 
 

Brilliant tool for manual strategy backtesting!!!

Hint to author: if there was an option to "Close ALL BUY's","Close ALL SELL's" and "Close ALL OPENED positions" that would be amazing! :)

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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FourierExtrapolationMAFree
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This is a free version and is forecasting only 5 bars The FourierExtrapolationMAFree indicator transforms and extrapolates the Moving Average function by the Fast Fourier Transformation method. 1. The transformation period is set by two vertical lines, by default the first blue line and the second pink. 2. By default, the Moving Average (MA) line is drawn in red. 3. By Fourier Transform, the indicator builds a model of N harmonics, which is as close as possible to the MA values. The model is
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ThreePointsChannelFree
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This is a free version of the indicator, the period between the vertical lines is always 30 bars. In the paid version the period can be set by user, so a configuration with many ThreePointsChannel indicators with different periods is possible. The principle of construction - on top of any number of bars set by the user, a channel is constructed with maximum and minimum lines so that the bars touch the maximum and minimum of the channel at exactly three points. The name of the indicator follows
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The principle of construction - on top of any number of bars set by the user, a channel is constructed with maximum and minimum lines so that the bars touch the maximum and minimum of the channel at exactly three points. The name of the indicator follows from this principle. Both vertical lines can be moved along the graph by the user, thus specifying the period on which the channel is built. After a specified period, channel rays are drawn that define a channel in which the price can move. In
FourierExtrapolationMA
Dimitr Trifonov
Indicators
The FourierExtrapolationMA indicator transforms and extrapolates the Moving Average function by the Fast Fourier Transformation method. 1. The transformation period is set by two vertical lines, by default the first blue line and the second pink. 2. By default, the Moving Average (MA) line is drawn in red. 3. By Fourier Transform, the indicator builds a model of N harmonics, which is as close as possible to the MA values. The model is drawn by default in blue over the MA for the period betwee
Matreshka
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Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
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Akrakrit Promkitjanon
149
Akrakrit Promkitjanon 2022.09.06 05:27 
 

Back test not good. function TP & SL not good because I move TP & SL found it EA error.

MeetMew
149
MeetMew 2020.06.16 02:00 
 

Its a great app to test your manual strategy of high time frames and learn something new and realize your mistakes rather than doing the same mistakes in real trading. I have faced some problems like it doesn't support some indicators which is sort of drawback for me, but later on i realized that those indicators were repainted thats why it wasn't supported. So one could also check whether an indicator is repainted or not.

Nelson Adolf Del Rosario
379
Nelson Adolf Del Rosario 2019.01.13 16:32 
 

Great utility realy help with testing of new strategies...... perfect ...

Ramiz Mavludov
13865
Ramiz Mavludov 2017.09.17 21:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

LAMA82
46
LAMA82 2016.10.24 13:05 
 

Brilliant tool for manual strategy backtesting!!!

Hint to author: if there was an option to "Close ALL BUY's","Close ALL SELL's" and "Close ALL OPENED positions" that would be amazing! :)

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