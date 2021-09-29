Double top or bottom MT5

An indicator of patterns #13 - #20 ("Double Tops" and "Double Bottoms", types Adam-Adam, Adam-Eva, Eva-Adam, Eva-Eva) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Adam - sharp tops/bottoms, Eva - flat ones.

Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

PeriodBars - indicator period

K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smaller the value is, the smoother the row of peaks/valleys should be, so fewer patterns will be recognized

AdamAdam - type Adam-Adam

AdamEve - type Adam-Eva

EveAdam - type Eva-Adam

EveEve - type Eva-Eva

ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels

ShowLevels - show levels

ColUp - color of an upward line

ColDn - color of a downward line.

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.

It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.



Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars, K and different combinations of parameters AdamAdam, AdamEve, EveAdam, EveEve.

