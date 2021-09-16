Resistance Support Levels

The indicator shows support and resistance levels as horizontal lines. It shows the highs and lows of former days, weeks and month in every chart. 


How to work with support and resistance levels show the EA Limit Scalper and the Universal Moving Average Expert Advisor (UniMA EA).  


When the tip of the coursor is on a line (mouseover) it shows the real value of the level and which high or low is shown, see explanation below.

The indicator must be installed like an expert advisor!  To see levels of former days you have to make a backtest and then open the chart.


Note that the indicator shows first wrong levels if the values are not saved already and have to be downloaded automaticly. In the second try it shows the correct levels.


Mouseover legend:

hhd1 = highest high of day 1 (day before today)

lld1 = lowest low of day 1

hhd2 = highest high of day 2 (day before yesterday)

lld2 = lowest low of day 2

...

until day 5


hhw1 = highest high of week 1 (last week)

llw1 = lowest low of week 1

...

until week 5


hhm1 = highest high of month 1 (last month)

llm1 = lowest low of month 1

...

until month 6


The colors of the lines can be changed in the settings.


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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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EquityProtect provides hidden StopLoss, TakeProfit or TrailingStop based on the account equity. All orders of all symbols can be closed or just the chosen currency and/or just buys or sells or pending orders deleted. EquityProtect closes all or just defined orders when the account equity falls under or rises over a certain level. Besides EquityProtect can use the account equity as trailing stop. A comment in the chart shows the equity where the robot will react. mt5 version >> EquityProtect is v
Levels Trader
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
The unique Levels EA trades dozens of profitable strategies in any chart. All  strategies  are   easy to understand,  can be edited and changed to trade other strategies, currencies, CFDs or timeframes. A handful of strategies can be  downloaded in the Comments section  and with some time and patience everybody can program own trading strategies without programming knowledge. With a little analytical mind it should be easy. No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss. Levels
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Heiko Kendziorra
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Buy The Dip Util
Heiko Kendziorra
Utilities
Buy The Dip Util is an  halfautomatic  expert advisor (EA), to   buy on dips (days lows) and sell on spikes (days highs). A profit can exceed a loss trade up to 10 times , so the user can have several loss trades and still make profit. Orders are opened at the change of the hour , if a button in the chart is pressed. The  Buy The Dip as EA  does this automaticly. The order stoploss is automaticly set right below the low of the former hour (buy) or right over the high (sell). The position size
Black Night
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Black Night is more than just another night scalper. It is focused on safety first for a long-term stable growth: It does not open trades in the difficult rollover hour when the spreads widen and liquidity is low.  If a trade is open it does not open trades in correlating currency pairs.     It   starts trading   one hour before   the 'usual' night scalping time to take profit without swap and before spreads widen - if possible .   It   needs no set files and works fully automatically with the d
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Heiko Kendziorra
5 (1)
Experts
Black Night is more than just another night scalper. It is focused on safety first for a long-term stable growth: It keeps trading activity low in the difficult rollover hour when the spreads widen and liquidity is low.  It   starts trading  one hour before   the 'usual' night scalping time to take profit without swap and before   spreads widen - if possible . If a trade is open it   does not   open trades in correlating currency pairs.   It   needs   no set files   and works fully automatically
Scalpelo
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Scalpelo is a unique full automatic trading system that cuts many small chunks out of market movements non-stop 24 hours a day  with surgical precision. In EURUSD it opens trades with limit orders, so slippage becomes your friend and internet speed is not an issue. NO   m artingale, grid trading or other dangerous method used, that at the end erases your account.  Always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal >>      The default settings   are for   EURUSD M5   chart. Settings SetUTC
Equity Protect mt5
Heiko Kendziorra
Utilities
EquityProtect provides hidden StopLoss, TakeProfit or TrailingStop based on the account equity. All orders of all symbols can be closed or just the chosen currency and/or just buys or sells or pending orders deleted. EquityProtect closes all or just defined orders when the account equity falls under or rises over a certain level. Besides EquityProtect can use the account equity as trailing stop. A comment in the chart shows the equity where the robot will react. An Alert can be activated and ope
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Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Trade any currency, crypto, cfd or stock in any timeframe depending on 2 moving averages , from scalping to position trading. All parameters and functions can be modified and de/activated in the settings, there's no hidden algorithm. The  Universal Moving Average Expert Advisor ( UniMA EA ) trades a simple strategy that works well with dozens of profitable settings. All backtest results shown in the screenshots below and tradet in the signals can be tested with the provided set files in the com
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Heiko Kendziorra
2.26 (23)
Experts
Outbreak is a fully automated robot that   follows breakouts in EURUSD. It opens several trades a day and closes them the same day.  Always just one order open with StopLoss. More than 80% of the trades are   profitable   in historical backtests and in the Live trading signal  >>    Live tradingl of the second strategy here >>   NO   m artingale, grid trading or other dangerous method used, that at the end erases your account.  Usually Outbreak  is scalping  the market, cutting small profits f
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
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