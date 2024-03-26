YK Find Support And Resistance

5

The " YK Find Support And Resistance" indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows:


1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green.


2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart.


3. Uses the Zig Zag algorithm to find significant high and low points on the chart, with parameters iPeriod, Dev, and Step to determine the precision of the Zig Zag points.


4. Has an option to use narrower price bands (Narrow Bands), which will only consider price ranges close to the close-open points of the candlesticks.


5. Can eliminate support/resistance levels that have been "touched" (Retouch) multiple times, leaving only the truly significant levels.


6. Support/resistance lines are drawn as dotted lines from historical points up to the current price bar, indicating the current significant levels.


7. When significant price changes occur, such as new highs or lows, the support/resistance lines are automatically adjusted to reflect the changes.


In summary, YK Find Support And Resistance is an indicator that helps identify key support and resistance levels in the market. It can be used as a tool to aid in the analysis and decision-making process for opening and closing various orders, in conjunction with other technical and fundamental factors.


อินดิเคเตอร์ "YK Find Support And Resistance" เป็นเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิคที่ใช้ระบุแนวรับและแนวต้านสำคัญในกราฟราคา โดยมีคุณสมบัติและการทำงานดังนี้:


1. แสดงแนวรับและแนวต้านด้วยเส้นลูกศรและแถบสี โดยแนวต้านจะเป็นสีแดง และแนวรับเป็นสีเขียว

2. สามารถปรับให้คำนวณและแสดงผลจากกรอบเวลา (Timeframe) ที่กำหนดได้ผ่านตัวแปร forced_tf โดยถ้าตั้งเป็น 0 จะใช้กรอบเวลาปัจจุบันของกราฟ

3. ใช้อัลกอริทึมของ Zig Zag เพื่อหาจุดสูงสุดและต่ำสุดที่สำคัญในกราฟ โดยมีพารามิเตอร์ iPeriod, Dev และ Step เพื่อกำหนดความละเอียดในการหาจุด Zig Zag 

4. มีออปชันให้เลือกใช้แถบราคาที่แคบลง (Narrow Bands) ซึ่งจะพิจารณาเฉพาะช่วงราคาที่ใกล้กับจุดปิด-เปิดของแท่งเทียนเท่านั้น

5. สามารถกำจัดแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่ถูก "สัมผัส" (Retouch) หลายครั้งออกไปได้ เพื่อให้เหลือเฉพาะระดับสำคัญจริงๆ

6. แนวรับ/แนวต้านจะถูกลากเป็นเส้นประจากจุดในอดีตมาจนถึงแท่งราคาปัจจุบัน เพื่อแสดงระดับสำคัญในปัจจุบัน

7. เมื่อมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงทางราคาที่สำคัญ เช่น เกิดจุดสูงหรือต่ำใหม่ เส้นแนวรับ/แนวต้านจะถูกปรับให้สอดคล้องโดยอัตโนมัติ

โดยสรุป YK Find Support And Resistance เป็นอินดิเคเตอร์ที่ช่วยระบุแนวรับและแนวต้านสำคัญในตลาด ซึ่งสามารถใช้เป็นเครื่องมือช่วยในการวิเคราะห์และตัดสินใจเปิดปิดออร์เดอร์ต่างๆ ได้ โดยพิจารณาประกอบกับปัจจัยอื่นๆ ทั้งทางเทคนิคและพื้นฐานร่วมด้วย
Reviews 2
norton18
34
norton18 2024.11.16 05:18 
 

Very good indicator!

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IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
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Elmira Memish
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Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
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Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
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Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
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Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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yz123 yz 2025.07.04 13:02 
 

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norton18
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norton18 2024.11.16 05:18 
 

Very good indicator!

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