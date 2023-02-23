Scalpelo
Scalpelo is a unique full automatic trading system that cuts many small chunks out of market movements non-stop 24 hours a day with surgical precision.
In EURUSD it opens trades with limit orders, so slippage becomes your friend and internet speed is not an issue.
NO martingale, grid trading or other dangerous method used, that at the end erases your account. Always just one order open with StopLoss.
The default settings are for EURUSD M5 chart.
Settings
SetUTC - timezone. Default set UTC=2 is best, used by many brokers
Auto_Moneymanage: automatic money management On or Off
MiniLots: if true, Auto_Moneym. has steps of 0.01 lot
MaximumRisk: % of account free margin set on risk for a trade
Lots: lot size if Auto_Moneym. is disabled
StopLossBuy: distance of stop loss
TakeProfitB: points profit when a buy order is closed
Then follow same setting for Sell orders
HrFriClose: hour when the EA closes open orders Fridays (24 = disabled)
magic: magic number
DrawLines: draws Highs and Lows of former days, weeks in the chart. Mouseover shows the name of the line.
- The EA orientates on these lines. (For trading it makes no difference if the lines are shown or not.)
- More info in the description of the indicator: Support Resistance Free