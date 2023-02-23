Scalpelo

Scalpelo is a unique full automatic trading system that cuts many small chunks out of market movements non-stop 24 hours a day with surgical precision.

In EURUSD it opens trades with limit orders, so slippage becomes your friend and internet speed is not an issue.

NO martingale, grid trading or other dangerous method used, that at the end erases your account. Always just one order open with StopLoss. 

Live Signal >>   


The default settings are for EURUSD M5 chart.


Settings

  • SetUTC - timezone. Default set UTC=2 is best, used by many brokers 

  • Auto_Moneymanage: automatic money management On or Off

  • MiniLots: if true, Auto_Moneym. has steps of 0.01 lot

  • MaximumRisk: % of account free margin set on risk for a trade

  • Lots: lot size if Auto_Moneym. is disabled


  • StopLossBuy: distance of stop loss 

  • TakeProfitB: points profit when a buy order is closed 

  • Then follow same setting for Sell orders

  • HrFriClose: hour when the EA closes open orders Fridays (24 = disabled)

  • magic: magic number

  • DrawLines: draws Highs and Lows of former days, weeks in the chart. Mouseover shows the name of the line.

  • The EA orientates on these lines. (For trading it makes no difference if the lines are shown or not.) 

  • More info in the description of the indicator: Support Resistance Free   

      



