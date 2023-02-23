Scalpelo is a unique full automatic trading system that cuts many small chunks out of market movements non-stop 24 hours a day with surgical precision.

In EURUSD it opens trades with limit orders, so slippage becomes your friend and internet speed is not an issue.

NO martingale, grid trading or other dangerous method used, that at the end erases your account. Always just one order open with StopLoss.

Live Signal >>





The default settings are for EURUSD M5 chart.





Settings

SetUTC - timezone . Default set UTC=2 is best, used by many brokers

A uto_Moneymanage : automatic money management On or Off



MiniLots : if true , Auto_Moneym . has steps of 0.01 lot



MaximumRisk : % of account free margin set on risk for a trade



Lots: lot size if Auto_Moneym. is disabled

StopLossBuy : distance of stop loss

TakeProfitB: points profit when a buy order is closed

Then follow same setting for Sell orders

HrFriClose : hour when the EA closes open orders Fridays (24 = disabled)

magic: magic number

DrawLines: draws Highs and Lows of former days, weeks in the chart. Mouseover shows the name of the line.

The EA orientates on these lines. (For trading it makes no difference if the lines are shown or not.)





More info in the description of the indicator: Support Resistance Free









