Black Night mt5

Black Night is more than just another night scalper. It is focused on safety first for a long-term stable growth:

  • It keeps trading activity low in the difficult rollover hour when the spreads widen and liquidity is low. 

  • It starts trading one hour before the 'usual' night scalping time to take profit without swap and before spreads widen - if possible.
  • If a trade is open it does not open trades in correlating currency pairs. 

  • It needs no set files and works fully automatically with the default settings in 8+ pairs. 
  • Black Night allows to adjust the strategy.
  • Black Night does not use dangerous strategies like martingale or grid.

It opens always just one order with hard StopLoss in a currency pair.


Recommended Pairs   AUDCHF AUDUSD AUDJPY EURUSD GBPUSD EURGBP EURCHF CHFJPY

Black Night requires one chart for each currency, it has not a one chart mode!


mt4 version >> 

For lack of space here see setup and settings in short form in the mt4 version.

Backtesting and optimization for mt5 are explained in the blog >>

Version 1.8 is internally otimized for all pairs shown in the screenshots.

Other pairs show profit but need more code optimization.


After christmas, between the years, meaningful trading is rarely possible. If there are any movements at all, experience shows that they are extremely unpredictable due to the overall thin trading volume. For this reason, live trading is recommended to be deactivated until 2 January.


Black Night 'knows' when important US holidays come, to lower then trading activity in USD related pairs.

First Black Night sets limit orders in 8 currency pairs. If a limit order is executed and turnes into a buy

or sell the EA deletes correlating limit orders and doesn't open new ones until the running order is closed.

Once a order is opened pending orders of correlating pairs are closed to lower risk.

   

 

Black Night automatically detects the pair and indicates it in the chart (up, left) together with the current spread.

Details about the pairs and lotsizing in the signal description >>


Settings

The first 2 settings set start & end of the period when orders are opened.  

  • HourStart - 2 hours before rollover, here 22. 

    Most brokers use GMT+2 in winter and GMT+3 in summer (US DST). Their rollover is at 0:00. 

  • HourEnd hour after rollover, here 1 

  • Auto_Moneymanage: auto money management: 1 = On

  • MiniLots: if true, Auto_Moneym. has steps of 0.01 lot

  • MaximumRisk: % of account free margin set on risk for a trade

  • Lots: lot size if Auto_Moneym. is disabled

  • DistBpoints deviation to calculated level, where the buy limit order is set 

  • StopLossB: distance of stop loss for buys

  • TakeProfitB1: minimal TakeProfit for buys (if other conditions meet) 

  • TakeProfitB2other TakeProfit for buys (if other conditions meet) 

Variation of Dist, StopLoss and TakeProfit may improve the result, see blog >>

    Following the same settings for sell orders and:

    • MaxSpread: if spread exceeds this, set pending orders are deleted 

    The default setting is fairly low, so in the rollover hour usually all limit orders are deleted.

    • LastTradeDayDec: for low liquidity around the holidays in 2nd half of Dec. trading is deactivated after the set day
    • magic: number of EA


    Xingming Chen 2022.01.17 08:04 
     

    Like night scalper, just bought the EA, looking forward to the performance of live trading.

    Updating: Till now, already monitored three trading days using real account, highly met backtesting, good EA , thanks author!

    Xingming Chen 2022.01.17 08:04 
     

    Like night scalper, just bought the EA, looking forward to the performance of live trading.

    Updating: Till now, already monitored three trading days using real account, highly met backtesting, good EA , thanks author!

    Heiko Kendziorra
    11069
    Reply from developer Heiko Kendziorra 2022.01.17 10:12
    Thanks for your review! Good trades!
    Reply to review