Suspects

If you are not sure how to determine the trend reversal point and are concerned about how to draw trend lines then the Suspects indicator is for you. The Suspects indicator is plotted in the same window as the price chart. With the help of the Sherlock indicator algorithm indicator, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. It can be used along with oscillators as a filter.

Many newcomers who first enter the market are often more fortunate than a professional who has spent years learning. The reason for this phenomenon is the unconscious falling of newcomers into the trend, when, even without any indicators, it becomes clear where the market is heading. But the Suspects indicator will give you stability if you stick to its signals. And you will be able to distinguish between work and emotional component.

Trading with the Forex Suspects indicator is as simple as possible, if a red arrow pointing up appears on the chart - a buy deal is opened. In the same case, if you see a blue arrow pointing in the downward direction - we open a sell order, positions are closed in the opposite way, that is, as soon as a signal is received to open an order in the direction opposite to your position. For example, you opened a long position (for sale), you close it when an arrow appears pointing down.
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    Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
    NAM Divergences
    NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Experts
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Experts
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    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
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    Experts
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    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
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    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
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    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Experts
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    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
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