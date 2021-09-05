The Bitcoin MT5

If you are looking for a safe ea to start trading BTCUSD this is your ea

BITCOIN MT5. It is an Ea that seeks the best window of opportunity to enter the market.





If the entry is wrong, the system exits by stop lost and take profit.

The system detects the best moment to enter the BTCUSD and at that moment places a market order with its stop loss and its take profit.

Once the order is placed, the exit is only by stop lost or by take profit.

There is only one order at a time reducing the risk.

He does not use martingale or grip or any other type of risky operation





BITCOIN MT5 IS IDEAL FOR SMALL ACCOUNTS.

BITCOIN MT5 IS ONLY AN OPEN OPERATION.

BITCOIN MT5 IS VERY LOW RISK OF MARGIN CALL You can download the demo and test it yourself.



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

Each trade has a fixed StopLoss and take profit

The system does not use risky strategies such as Grid or martingale. No more than one trade can be executed for each.



Input parameters:





Magic Number: One different number for pair.

Stop loss: Fixed Stop loss.

Take profit: Fixed Take Profit.

Manual lot: Fixet Lot if autolot is false.

Break Size: Power of signal of entry.





This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading. I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors. I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.