Nebula Flex Edition

The EA determines the likely levels of price consolidation or correction and makes a decision to buy or sell the asset. Trading is performed within a day with one position, each position must have virtual stop loss and take profit levels. At the end of the day, all open positions are forcibly closed. The time of the trading period can be set in the settings. The Expert Advisor allows you to choose the type of trading by trend or flat.





The default settings allow you to start trading immediately on EURUSD.





Trade settings:

Volume lot - lot volume. If the lot size is 0, then the lot will be calculated as a percentage of free funds.

Free deposit load - Percentage of free funds for calculating the lot size.

Add positions - Allows adding to an open position.

Target level - Target loss level in points.

Target profit factor - The factor for calculating the target profit level in points.

The target profit level is Target level * Target profit factor.

Trade type - type of trade Flat or Trend.

Start trade time - trading start time, in minutes.

End trade time - trading end time, in minutes.

Time is counted from the beginning of the day according to the time of the trade server.

Trading signals settings:

First Alfa - default value 0.99

Second Alfa - default value 0.99999

Period - default value 30

Filter - default value 3

Other settings:

System file name - the name of the file for storing temporary data.

System load - permission to load the file.

The file is required for safe reloading of the EA.

In real trading, it is recommended to enable loading. When optimizing or testing, it is recommended to disable file upload.

Expert ID - a unique identifier for an expert.

Order comments - comments to the order and position.

Refer info - permission to display reference information:

The time of the beginning and the end of trading, the type of trading is displayed;

information on the neural network - output level, signal direction, network dimension.































