The Forex Gold

 

If you are looking for a safe ea to start trading XAUUSD this is your ea
The Forex Gold It is an Ea that seeks the best window of opportunity to enter the market.

The system detects the best moment to enter the XAUUSD  and at that moment places a market order.

The system also allows you to configure the parameters of the value of the pairs in your broker. The name of the pairs should only be changed if the name of the pair in your broker is different from the one used by default, for example mEURUSD or EURUSDc, etc.


!!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!!  THIS EA IS FOR USED IN XAUUSD ONLY.  !!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!!


THE FOREX GOLD It is a trading system that uses a double algorithm to operate.

THE FOREX GOLD detects an entry point, if the price goes in your favor initiates an aggressive trend following algorithm.

If the price goes against the trend, use a hedging algorithm without increasing lotage, this algorithm manages to recover the loss without the need to increase the margin beyond what is reasonable.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

  • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
  • "Safety first" approach in development.
  • Fully automatic.
  • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 
  • Fast VPS a most.


Input parameters:


Magic Number:  Magic Number of the EA.

Manual_Lot: Initial Lot of the Algorithm. (The recommended initial lot is twice the minimum lot of the value to be traded).

SYMBOL NAME OF YOUR BROKER: In this group of input can change the name user for your broker for the different pair.


 This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal 

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
 Try the demo now!



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