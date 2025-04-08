The system detects the best moment to enter the XAUUSD and at that moment places a market order.

The system also allows you to configure the parameters of the value of the pairs in your broker. The name of the pairs should only be changed if the name of the pair in your broker is different from the one used by default, for example mEURUSD or EURUSDc, etc.





!!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!! THIS EA IS FOR USED IN XAUUSD ONLY. !!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!!





THE FOREX GOLD It is a trading system that uses a double algorithm to operate.

THE FOREX GOLD detects an entry point, if the price goes in your favor initiates an aggressive trend following algorithm.

If the price goes against the trend, use a hedging algorithm without increasing lotage, this algorithm manages to recover the loss without the need to increase the margin beyond what is reasonable.



