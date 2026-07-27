TradeFrame

TradeFrame — Manual Trade Execution & Risk Panel for MetaTrader 5

Plan, size, and place a trade in seconds. TradeFrame puts draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on your chart and calculates the correct lot size automatically from your chosen risk method — so you execute with the right position size instead of doing the math by hand.

TradeFrame is a manual execution and risk-management tool. It does not generate signals or choose entries for you — you stay in full control of every trade.

Key Features

  • Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart
  • Automatic lot-size calculation from your selected risk method
  • Market, Limit and Stop orders
  • Real-time Risk, Reward and R:R display
  • One-click Buy / Sell with instant direction switching
  • Market-price snap mode for fast market entries
  • Optional risk / reward background fill for clear visualization
  • Configurable keyboard hotkeys (execute, close, flip, market mode)
  • Sound notifications
  • Magic number and deviation (slippage) settings

Risk Modes

  • Equity percentage
  • Balance percentage
  • Fixed money amount
  • Fixed lot size

How It Works

  1. Drag the Entry line to your desired price.
  2. Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
  3. Choose your risk method — the lot size updates automatically.
  4. Click Buy or Sell to place the displayed market or pending order.

The calculated lot size and R:R update in real time whenever you move the levels or change the risk settings.

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Type: manual execution & risk utility (not an automated trading system)
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes, subject to broker conditions

Important TradeFrame does not open trades on its own and does not provide trading signals. It is a discretionary execution and position-sizing assistant.

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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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