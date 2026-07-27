TradeFrame — Manual Trade Execution & Risk Panel for MetaTrader 5

Plan, size, and place a trade in seconds. TradeFrame puts draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on your chart and calculates the correct lot size automatically from your chosen risk method — so you execute with the right position size instead of doing the math by hand.

TradeFrame is a manual execution and risk-management tool. It does not generate signals or choose entries for you — you stay in full control of every trade.

Key Features

Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart

Automatic lot-size calculation from your selected risk method

Market, Limit and Stop orders

Real-time Risk, Reward and R:R display

One-click Buy / Sell with instant direction switching

Market-price snap mode for fast market entries

Optional risk / reward background fill for clear visualization

Configurable keyboard hotkeys (execute, close, flip, market mode)

Sound notifications

Magic number and deviation (slippage) settings

Risk Modes

Equity percentage

Balance percentage

Fixed money amount

Fixed lot size

How It Works

Drag the Entry line to your desired price. Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Choose your risk method — the lot size updates automatically. Click Buy or Sell to place the displayed market or pending order.

The calculated lot size and R:R update in real time whenever you move the levels or change the risk settings.

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: manual execution & risk utility (not an automated trading system)

Works on all symbols and timeframes, subject to broker conditions

Important TradeFrame does not open trades on its own and does not provide trading signals. It is a discretionary execution and position-sizing assistant.