Platinum Candle Alert
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 21 February 2022
This robot sends app notifications based on Platinum Candle Indicator rules.
The Platinum Candle Indicator shows colored candles when prices are strongly distorted in relation to their averages.
App message example to sell: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45.
App message example to buy: [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45.
It also sends messages for multiple timeframes: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45; [EURUSD][M1] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45
QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF PRODUCTS AT META TRADER
You can also find some instructions on how to buy and install a robot in the Meta Trader store at these links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1lD90g9Rjg&list=PLltlMLQ7OLeKI8pl71L4W_WTwQVs3XC7g
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
If you need some support to setup your environment, send an e-mail to "renanlimamql@gmail.com".
This Add on has been an invaluable tool for trading strategy, I use a dark theme so the silver and fluorescence pink candles, besides being great indicators of both entry and exit positions, look really good!! Thank you Mr. Nogarotto. I am using in different time frames and with different instruments, a tip will be to wait for the double confirmation of any of the candle types.