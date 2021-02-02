Orders History Report
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 28 January 2022
This script will create a report with all history orders in CSV format.
The report is useful for those who run multiple EA's with different magic numbers in the same account.
You can define some filters to generate your orders history report:
1) Initial date for assets in orders history.
2) Final date for assets in orders history.
3) Asset name.
4) Orders magic number.
5) Add balance/costs.
QUESTIONS ABOUT THE INSTALLATION OF PRODUCTS AT META TRADER
You can also find some instructions on how to install a robot in the Meta Trader store at these links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1lD90g9Rjg&list=PLltlMLQ7OLeKI8pl71L4W_WTwQVs3XC7g
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
If you need some support to setup your environment, send an e-mail to "renanlimamql@gmail.com".
Top Tool zum Auswerten per Report. Vielen Dank an den Entwickler!