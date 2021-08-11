Platinum Candle Indicator

This indicator shows colored candles when price are strongly distorted in relation to their averages.

A good time for buy can be seen after the closing of a silver candle. The pattern becomes more reliable if the purchase is opened when the price of the candle after the silver candle is above the maximum price of the silver candle.

A good time for sell can be seen after the closing of a pink candle. The pattern becomes more reliable if the sale is opened when the price of the candle after the pink candle is below the minimum price of the pink candle.





Buffers:

You can develop an expert and use the buffer number 5 for buy signal.

You can develop an expert and use the buffer number 6 for sell signal.







QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF PRODUCTS AT META TRADER

You can also find some instructions on how to buy and install a robot in the Meta Trader store at these links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1lD90g9Rjg&list=PLltlMLQ7OLeKI8pl71L4W_WTwQVs3XC7g

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498





If you need some support to setup your environment, send an e-mail to "renanlimamql@gmail.com".



