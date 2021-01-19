Volatility Index Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 20 January 2021
A Volatility Index with a value greater than 30 may indicate that the price is distorted from its fair price.
QUESTIONS ABOUT THE INSTALLATION OF PRODUCTS AT META TRADER
You can also find some instructions on how to install a robot in the Meta Trader store at these links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1lD90g9Rjg&list=PLltlMLQ7OLeKI8pl71L4W_WTwQVs3XC7g
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498
If you need some support to setup your environment, send an e-mail to "renanlimamql@gmail.com".
gracias por el indicador, es genial