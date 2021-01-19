Volatility Index Indicator

5
This indicator uses historical volatility and a 21-period moving average to define the price distortion in relation to the average.


The calculation of historical volatility was based on the book (Odds: The Key to 90% Winners) written by Don Fishback.



A Volatility Index with a value greater than 30 may indicate that the price is distorted from its fair price.


QUESTIONS ABOUT THE  INSTALLATION OF PRODUCTS AT META TRADER

You can also find some instructions on how to install a robot in the Meta Trader store at these links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1lD90g9Rjg&list=PLltlMLQ7OLeKI8pl71L4W_WTwQVs3XC7g

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498


If you need some support to setup your environment, send an e-mail to  "renanlimamql@gmail.com".



Reviews 11
sancocorecords
24
sancocorecords 2022.11.11 17:01 
 

gracias por el indicador, es genial

Dan_2pq
32
Dan_2pq 2022.10.27 20:54 
 

Indicador sensacional. Agradeço ao criador.

Heitor Leal Farnese
229
Heitor Leal Farnese 2021.11.13 13:04 
 

Muito obrigado!! Ótimo indicador!

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5 (5)
Indicators
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Platinum Candle Indicator
Rennan Lima
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Indicators
This indicator shows colored candles when price are strongly distorted in relation to their averages. A good time for buy can be seen after the closing of a silver candle. The pattern becomes more reliable if the purchase is opened when the price of the candle after the silver   candle is above the maximum price of the silver   candle. A good time for sell can be seen after the closing of a pink candle. The pattern becomes more reliable if the sale is opened when the price of the candle after
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This script will create a report with all history orders in CSV format. The report is useful for those who run multiple EA's with different magic numbers in the same account. You can define some filters to generate your orders history report: 1) Initial date for assets in orders history. 2) Final date  for assets in orders history. 3) Asset name. 4) Orders magic number. 5) Add balance/costs. QUESTIONS ABOUT THE INSTALLATION OF PRODUCTS AT META TRADER You can also find some instructions on how
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Rennan Lima
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This robot sends app notifications based on Platinum Candle Indicator rules. The Platinum Candle Indicator shows colored candles when prices are strongly distorted in relation to their averages. App message example to sell: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. App message example to buy: [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45. It also sends messages for multiple timeframes: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45; [EURUSD][M1] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45 QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF PRODUCT
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Rennan Lima
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Brocanelli
18
Brocanelli 2025.06.23 10:38 
 

Muito bom, gostaria de obter o mq5 dele para confluir com meu robô.

Manuel Meireles
32
Manuel Meireles 2025.05.17 13:42 
 

Achei excelente este indicador: um dos melhores que conheço. Eu, PARA OPERAR FOREX USO TIMEFRAME 1H e dois indicadores de volatilidade com número de períodos diferentes tentando simular um estocástico. Acredito que um estocástico de volatilidade seria muito bom, e imbatível como indicador de tendência.

marcotuliolucas
18
marcotuliolucas 2022.11.14 00:17 
 

Obrigado. Poderia por gentileza informar (detalhar) como é o cálculo (fórmula) do Don Fishback?

sancocorecords
24
sancocorecords 2022.11.11 17:01 
 

gracias por el indicador, es genial

guedesjunior25
39
guedesjunior25 2022.10.27 21:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dan_2pq
32
Dan_2pq 2022.10.27 20:54 
 

Indicador sensacional. Agradeço ao criador.

Heitor Leal Farnese
229
Heitor Leal Farnese 2021.11.13 13:04 
 

Muito obrigado!! Ótimo indicador!

mobarek hamma
20
mobarek hamma 2021.10.27 23:53 
 

thank you

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2021.10.07 19:39 
 

Gostei belo trabalho muito acertivo no grafico de 01 minuto

Evelyn Dias Santos
373
Evelyn Dias Santos 2021.02.01 15:28 
 

PT: Um indicador muito bom para verificar se estou pagando caro ou barato por algum ativo. Ele mostra de forma clara boas entradas para daytrade e swingtrade. Uso no EURUSD

EN: A very good indicator to check if I am paying dearly or cheaply for an asset. It clearly shows good entries for daytrade and swingtrade.

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 11:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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