Volatility Index Indicator

This indicator uses historical volatility and a 21-period moving average to define the price distortion in relation to the average.









The calculation of historical volatility was based on the book (Odds: The Key to 90% Winners) written by Don Fishback.













A Volatility Index with a value greater than 30 may indicate that the price is distorted from its fair price.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THE INSTALLATION OF PRODUCTS AT META TRADER You can also find some instructions on how to install a robot in the Meta Trader store at these links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1lD90g9Rjg&list=PLltlMLQ7OLeKI8pl71L4W_WTwQVs3XC7g https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

If you need some support to setup your environment, send an e-mail to "renanlimamql@gmail.com".





