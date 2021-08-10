Crossing points of the Ihano Trend technical indicator can be used as potential market reversal points. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. You can adjust the settings for any symbol and timeframe. The indicator filters signals using volatility control. At a certain interval, you can choose the optimal settings for any symbol and timeframe and work with them calmly. All calculations are based on opening prices, there is no delay for any bar! If the arrow is opened, it will not disappear. It opens when the price touches the channel line, if the filter allows it. The signal can be read without any problems by any bot. The signal reads not only the lines, but also the arrows directly, from the zero bar. Siglals are easy to read and without a catch. All work is as transparent as possible. The trading system is ready!