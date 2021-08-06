Cross Entrance technical indicator crossing points can be used as potential market reversal points. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period.





The advantage of this indicator is that it eliminates false signals during a sawtooth price movement and helps to maintain a position during a strong trend. When the trend changes, the Cross Entrance indicator uses line crossing indication. You can use the Cross Entrance indicator when entering the market, after its correction.





But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.