Lots Risk Sizer

The Lots Risk Sizer indicator will help you quickly determine the volume of a position in lots

The indicator has a collapsible panel at the touch of a button. When installed on a chart, it is located in the lower right corner in the form of a triangular button.

Indicator parameters:
Risk - the amount of risk in the account currency (usd, eur, etc....). Enter only a whole number
Lots - risk in lots
Show description (On/Off) - show a text description of the displayed values
Display state (On/Off) - panel state when the terminal starts
Сolor 1/2/3 button - colors of the panel button in the expanded/collapsed state of the panel


Indicator tested and working:
- on the Volatility Indices - at the Binary / Deriv broker
- on Forex and Crypt, on SP500 indices, etc. - from any broker

The position volume is determined using the Rectangle tool. The lower and upper borders of the rectangle are the distance to determine the risk, while the spread is added to the calculations

The indicator will calculate the risk value for the rectangle that has markers, or otherwise - the rectangle must be selected. Therefore, if you have several rectangles on the chart, check that they do not have markers or delete them (more on the screenshots)

The indicator provides a warning about going beyond the min / max allowable lot value (more on the screenshots)

P.s. The video is in Russian, but you can turn on subtitles and choose the translation into your language

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RediArt
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RediArt 2022.02.09 08:51 
 

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