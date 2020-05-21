BW Dance

BW Dance - Bill Williams Trading Chaos Signal MTF Indicator for MetaTrader 5

!!! This indicator is not a trading system !!!
This is only a convenient tool for receiving signals of the Bill Williams trading system in visual and sound mode

 Signals are not redrawn/ not repainting

The main idea of ​​the indicator:

  • display current signals of the BW system on the right edge of the chart, according to the principle HERE and NOW
  • output signals in three ways:
    1. next to the price scale
    2. under / above price
    3. bottom of the chart - opposite the signal candle / bar
  • keep the chart clean and comfortable for work

The main feature of the indicator:

  • The MTF mode of AO / AC / "Zone" signals allows you to see the signals of the BW system without switching the chart to other timeframes
  • The Alert control panel allows you to flexibly configure the receipt of the necessary signals for a specific type of signal:
      - AO / AS / "Zone"
      - given timeframe
      - direction of trade
      - price position relative to the Alligator
  • The control panel can be minimized. From it you can turn off the display mode of MTF signals
  • Using the indicator, you can flexibly and in a timely manner receive signals confirming the development of a trend or its short-term or complete change in direction

Signals of the Bill Williams system that the indicator displays

  • Signals on the AS and AO - all except the signal of JSC Two Peaks are output
  • AO / AC signals on the chart and in the MTF panel - are displayed until a new signal appears
  • Signal "Zones" - the chart displays:
     - on the right, at the price scale only for the 2nd signal candle
     - at the bottom of the chart - starting from the 2nd signal candle, inclusive of the fifth, while the last two "Zones" are displayed
     - in the MTF panel with the 2nd and as long as there is a zone

Features of working with the indicator:

  1. The BW Dance indicator includes the main indicators of Bill Williams - Alligator, fractals, AO, AS. Therefore, set the indicator on a clean schedule, after that the main indicators of the BV system will appear on the chart automatically

  2. Alerts can be set for any TF. MTF signals - only for standard TFs

  3. To prevent the indicator from covering the indicators, you can move the marker to set the right edge of the chart (at the top of the screen). For the right edge to be “fixed” - you need to press the “Auto Scroll” and “Indent” buttons

  4. Using the Alligator filter in the settings menu, you can filter the "Zone" signal when it is displayed on a chart

  5. When switching to another TF:
    - the indicator panel always collapses
    - settings for alerts set in the control panel are reset


To select the fractal symbol on the chart, use this table:
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/wingdings

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Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
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Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
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Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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Fractal Reverse MTF mt4
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Fractal Reverse MTF - Indicator for determining the fractal signal to change the direction of the trend for МetaТrader 4. The signal is determined according to the rules described in the third book of B. Williams: - In order to become a signal to BUY, the fractal must WORK ABOVE the red line - In order to become a signal for SALE, the fractal must WORK BELOW the red line -    Signals are not redrawn/ not repainting The main idea of ​​the indicator: - Determine the change in the direction o
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Fractal Reverse MTF - Indicator for determining the fractal signal to change the direction of the trend for МetaТrader 5. The signal is determined according to the rules described in the third book of B. Williams: - In order to become a signal to BUY, the fractal must WORK ABOVE the red line - In order to become a signal for SALE, the fractal must WORK BELOW the red line -  Signals are not redrawn/ not repainting The main idea of ​​the indicator: - Determine the change in the direction of t
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