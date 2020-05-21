BW Dance - Bill Williams Trading Chaos Signal MTF Indicator for MetaTrader 5



!!! This indicator is not a trading system !!!

This is only a convenient tool for receiving signals of the Bill Williams trading system in visual and sound mode

- Signals are not redrawn/ not repainting



The main idea of ​​the indicator:



display current signals of the BW system on the right edge of the chart, according to the principle HERE and NOW

output signals in three ways:

next to the price scale under / above price bottom of the chart - opposite the signal candle / bar



keep the chart clean and comfortable for work

The main feature of the indicator:



The MTF mode of AO / AC / "Zone" signals allows you to see the signals of the BW system without switching the chart to other timeframes

The Alert control panel allows you to flexibly configure the receipt of the necessary signals for a specific type of signal:

- AO / AS / "Zone"

- given timeframe

- direction of trade

- price position relative to the Alligator

- AO / AS / "Zone" - given timeframe - direction of trade - price position relative to the Alligator The control panel can be minimized. From it you can turn off the display mode of MTF signals

Using the indicator, you can flexibly and in a timely manner receive signals confirming the development of a trend or its short-term or complete change in direction

Signals of the Bill Williams system that the indicator displays



Signals on the AS and AO - all except the signal of JSC Two Peaks are output

AO / AC signals on the chart and in the MTF panel - are displayed until a new signal appears

Signal "Zones" - the chart displays:

- on the right, at the price scale only for the 2nd signal candle

- at the bottom of the chart - starting from the 2nd signal candle, inclusive of the fifth, while the last two "Zones" are displayed

- in the MTF panel with the 2nd and as long as there is a zone



Features of working with the indicator:



The BW Dance indicator includes the main indicators of Bill Williams - Alligator, fractals, AO, AS. Therefore, set the indicator on a clean schedule, after that the main indicators of the BV system will appear on the chart automatically



Alerts can be set for any TF. MTF signals - only for standard TFs



To prevent the indicator from covering the indicators, you can move the marker to set the right edge of the chart (at the top of the screen). For the right edge to be “fixed” - you need to press the “Auto Scroll” and “Indent” buttons



Using the Alligator filter in the settings menu, you can filter the "Zone" signal when it is displayed on a chart



When switching to another TF:

- the indicator panel always collapses

- settings for alerts set in the control panel are reset





To select the fractal symbol on the chart, use this table:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/wingdings

