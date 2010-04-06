Indicator - HotKeys allows you to make your work in the MT5 terminal more comfortable





Indicator features:

- Calling the creation of an object on the chart with keyboard shortcuts

- Enable/disable auto scroll

- Quick switching between main custom templates





Preset keyboard shortcuts:

- Rectangle - Q

- Fibo - E

- Horizontal level - R

- Cut - T

- Auto Scroll - A





You can assign other keyboard shortcuts (capital letters of the English alphabet only)





Important:

The indicator does not allow you to select other objects or functions for which you want to assign keyboard shortcuts.