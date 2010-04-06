HotKeys
- Indicators
- Andrii Diachenko
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
Indicator - HotKeys allows you to make your work in the MT5 terminal more comfortable
Indicator features:
- Calling the creation of an object on the chart with keyboard shortcuts
- Enable/disable auto scroll
- Quick switching between main custom templates
Preset keyboard shortcuts:
- Rectangle - Q
- Fibo - E
- Horizontal level - R
- Cut - T
- Auto Scroll - A
You can assign other keyboard shortcuts (capital letters of the English alphabet only)
Important:
The indicator does not allow you to select other objects or functions for which you want to assign keyboard shortcuts.