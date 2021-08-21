BWmfi Candle

The BWmfi Bar indicator is designed to work with the Bill Williams system



You can choose 4 options for the indicator operation by setting the corresponding number 1,2,3,4 in the settings, in the "Input parameters" tab:



Normal graph without MFI signals In this mode, the bars will be painted in the colors of the MFI bars

This regime is used in his trading by Justin Williams, the daughter of Bill Williams. In it, the candles are painted in the colors of the AO indicator (Awesome Oscillator) + the bars corresponding to the "Squat" MFI signal are highlighted A regular chart, with the highlighting of the candles corresponding to the MFI signal "Squat"

In the settings, in the "Colors" tab, you can set the color of the candles