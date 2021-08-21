BWmfi Candle
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The BWmfi Bar indicator is designed to work with the Bill Williams systemThe indicator displays MFI signals on the chart, highlighting candles the corresponding MFI signals
You can choose 4 options for the indicator operation by setting the corresponding number 1,2,3,4 in the settings, in the "Input parameters" tab:
- Normal graph without MFI signals
- In this mode, the bars will be painted in the colors of the MFI bars
- This regime is used in his trading by Justin Williams, the daughter of Bill Williams. In it, the candles are painted in the colors of the AO indicator (Awesome Oscillator) + the bars corresponding to the "Squat" MFI signal are highlighted
- A regular chart, with the highlighting of the candles corresponding to the MFI signal "Squat"
In the settings, in the "Colors" tab, you can set the color of the candles
! - The indicator works only in CANDLES mode