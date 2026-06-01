ZyloFx Position Size Calculator MT5
- Utilities
-
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez🔹 Premium Trading Solutions for Serious Traders
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
ZyloFx Position Size Calculator MT5 is a free risk management utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders calculate the appropriate position size based on account risk and stop loss distance.
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
This tool helps traders determine how many lots to trade before entering a position, supporting more consistent risk management and better trading discipline.
Main Features
- Automatic position size calculation
- Risk percentage mode
- Fixed money risk mode
- Balance and equity-based calculations
- Suggested lot size display
- Money at risk calculation
- Margin requirement estimation
- Point value display
- Risk-to-reward target calculator
- Clean visual panel
- Supports all MT5 symbols
- Free utility
Ideal For
- Forex traders
- Gold traders
- Index traders
- Crypto traders
- Prop firm traders
- Manual traders
Important Information
This utility is designed for risk calculation purposes only. It does not open trades automatically, does not provide trading signals, and does not guarantee profits or trading performance.
Author
Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Official MQL5 Profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rosamartinez2825