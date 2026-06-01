ZyloFx Position Size Calculator MT5

ZyloFx Position Size Calculator MT5 is a free risk management utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders calculate the appropriate position size based on account risk and stop loss distance.

This tool helps traders determine how many lots to trade before entering a position, supporting more consistent risk management and better trading discipline.

Main Features

  • Automatic position size calculation
  • Risk percentage mode
  • Fixed money risk mode
  • Balance and equity-based calculations
  • Suggested lot size display
  • Money at risk calculation
  • Margin requirement estimation
  • Point value display
  • Risk-to-reward target calculator
  • Clean visual panel
  • Supports all MT5 symbols
  • Free utility

Ideal For

  • Forex traders
  • Gold traders
  • Index traders
  • Crypto traders
  • Prop firm traders
  • Manual traders

Important Information

This utility is designed for risk calculation purposes only. It does not open trades automatically, does not provide trading signals, and does not guarantee profits or trading performance.

Author

Rosa Lina Martinez Jimenez
Official MQL5 Profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rosamartinez2825

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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