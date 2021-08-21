BWmfi Bar

The BWmfi Bar indicator is designed to work with the Bill Williams system

The indicator displays MFI signals on the chart, highlighting bars the corresponding MFI signals

You can choose 4 options for the indicator operation by setting the corresponding number 1,2,3,4 in the settings, in the "Input parameters" tab:
  1. Normal graph without MFI signals
  2. In this mode, the bars will be painted in the colors of the MFI bars
  3. This regime is used in his trading by Justin Williams, the daughter of Bill Williams. In it, the bars are painted in the colors of the AO indicator (Awesome Oscillator) + the bars corresponding to the "Squat" MFI signal are highlighted
  4. A regular chart, with the highlighting of the bars corresponding to the MFI signal "Squat"

In the settings, in the "Colors" tab, you can set the color and thickness of the bars

! - The indicator works only in BARs mode

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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Andrii Diachenko
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VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
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VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
Thick Bar
Andrii Diachenko
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This indicator solves the problem of chart scaling where the bar becomes too thin and it becomes difficult to determine the bar's open and close prices. Thick Bar indicator - allows you to change the thickness of the lines and the color of the stroke, due to which you can get a thicker bar on the chart. The default indicator has a bar thickness of 2 and preset colors that can be changed in the settings
FREE
BW Dance
Andrii Diachenko
Indicators
BW Dance - Bill Williams Trading Chaos Signal MTF Indicator for MetaTrader 5 !!! This indicator is not a trading system !!! This is only a convenient tool for receiving signals of the Bill Williams trading system in visual and sound mode -    Signals are not redrawn/ not repainting The main idea of ​​the indicator: display current signals of the BW system on the right edge of the chart, according to the principle HERE and NOW output signals in three ways: next to the price scale under / abo
Fractal Reverse MTF mt4
Andrii Diachenko
Indicators
Fractal Reverse MTF - Indicator for determining the fractal signal to change the direction of the trend for МetaТrader 4. The signal is determined according to the rules described in the third book of B. Williams: - In order to become a signal to BUY, the fractal must WORK ABOVE the red line - In order to become a signal for SALE, the fractal must WORK BELOW the red line -    Signals are not redrawn/ not repainting The main idea of ​​the indicator: - Determine the change in the direction o
MAFiA Scalper PRO mt4
Andrii Diachenko
Experts
MAFiA Scalper PRO  -Bill Williams (BW) expert advisor with a control panel for trading. !!! Advisor will work ONLY on accounts like HEDGE . The type of account can be seen in the upper left corner of the terminal. Example - there *** Detailed instructions with illustrations in English, in PDF file format. ** - You will find a link to the instruction under the video - The video is in Russian, but you can turn on subtitles and choose the translation into your language. The main task of the advi
Fractal Reverse MTF
Andrii Diachenko
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Indicators
Fractal Reverse MTF - Indicator for determining the fractal signal to change the direction of the trend for МetaТrader 5. The signal is determined according to the rules described in the third book of B. Williams: - In order to become a signal to BUY, the fractal must WORK ABOVE the red line - In order to become a signal for SALE, the fractal must WORK BELOW the red line -  Signals are not redrawn/ not repainting The main idea of ​​the indicator: - Determine the change in the direction of t
MAFiA Scalper PRO mt5
Andrii Diachenko
Experts
MAFiA Scalper -Bill Williams (BW) expert advisor with a control panel for trading. !!! Advisor will work ONLY on accounts like HEDGE . The type of account can be seen in the upper left corner of the terminal. Example - there   Detailed instructions with illustrations in English, in PDF file format. - You will find a link to the instruction under the video - The video is in Russian, but you can turn on subtitles and choose the translation into your language. The main task of the adviser is to
Lots Risk Sizer
Andrii Diachenko
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The Lots Risk Sizer indicator will help you quickly determine the volume of a position in lots The indicator has a collapsible panel at the touch of a button. When installed on a chart, it is located in the lower right corner in the form of a triangular button. Indicator parameters: Risk - the amount of risk in the account currency (usd, eur, etc....). Enter only a whole number Lots - risk in lots Show description (On/Off) - show a text description of the displayed values Display state (On/O
BWmfi Candle
Andrii Diachenko
Indicators
The BWmfi Bar indicator is designed to work with the Bill Williams system The indicator displays MFI signals on the chart, highlighting candles the corresponding MFI signals You can choose 4 options for the indicator operation by setting the corresponding number 1,2,3,4 in the settings, in the "Input parameters" tab: Normal graph without MFI signals In this mode, the bars will be painted in the colors of the MFI bars This regime is used in his trading by Justin Williams, the daughter of Bill W
HotKeys
Andrii Diachenko
Indicators
Indicator - HotKeys allows you to make your work in the MT5 terminal more comfortable Indicator features: - Calling the creation of an object on the chart with keyboard shortcuts - Enable/disable auto scroll  - Quick switching between main custom templates Preset keyboard shortcuts:  - Rectangle - Q  - Fibo - E - Horizontal level - R - Cut - T - Auto Scroll - A You can assign other keyboard shortcuts (capital letters of the English alphabet only) Important: The indicator does not allow you
BW automate
Andrii Diachenko
Experts
BW Automate - советник для автоматической торговли по сигналам системы Билла Вильямса: Пробой уровня фрактала Линия Баланса Торговля в зоне !!! Позиции будут открываться только когда цена находится ЗА линиями Аллигатора Основные возможности советника . Торговля в следующих режимах: Безостановочная торговля в направлениях - Buy/Sell/Или обоих Торговля от уровня и до бесконечности Торговля от уровня до уровня Варианты 2 и 3, плюс фильтр по заданной МА (торговать только когда цена находится выше/н
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